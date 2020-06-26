Ford's new F-150 is its first with a hybrid V6 engine

The F-150 is an iconic vehicle — that’s why Elon Musk targeted it while unveiling Tesla’s Cybertruck — and tonight Ford’s taking the wraps off of its latest iteration. Along with being the “most connected” F-150 ever, this 2021 model also marks the debut of a hybrid powertrain, with a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 that’s paired to a 35-kilowatt electric motor inside the transmission.

Ford is targeting an EPA estimated 700 miles of range for the hybrid model, which will come with a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. According to execs, they also expect it will provide “best-in-class torque and towing capability that might pull customers over from their trusty V8s and gas-only V6 EcoBoost models. It’s the first major automaker to offer a full-hybrid power option on its full-size truck, as opposed to mild-hybrid setups we’ve seen from GM and Ram. When it comes to the “most connected” part, this truck has Sync 4 onboard that you can use via an 8-inch or optional 12-inch (landscape oriented) screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just like the upcoming Mustang Mach-E crossover, it also has Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assist, and some versions will be able to add Active Drive Assist with a software update that enables hands-free highway driving, similar to Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise. When it comes to those software updates, most will install in the background, while larger ones can be scheduled to happen overnight to reduce downtime. The new F-150 is scheduled to debut this fall, and you can watch tonight’s live unveiling below, or get a full breakdown of the new trucks (and new features like the in-bed power station that can push up to 7.2-kilowatts of electricity) over at Autoblog.

