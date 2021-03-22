Ford F-150 EV spy photos give us close look at motor and suspension

Joel Stocksdale
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

One of our spy photographers has once again caught the electric Ford F-150 out testing. But this time, they got up close and personal with it, snapping some photos that give us our best look at the rear motor and suspension yet.

One of the first things you'll probably notice is that this truck features a fully-independent rear suspension, made clear by the half-shafts sticking out of the motor. This fits with the old prototype electric F-150 we saw a couple of years ago, and it seems to rule out any possibility that Ford might have used the Magna eBeam solid axle for the truck.

Interestingly, this suspension layout looks completely different, aside from being independent, to the old prototype. The old truck had very long control arms connected to a subframe in the middle. It seems like this could be related to the position of the motor. It's clearly sitting between the wheels and axles on this truck. The old prototype had much longer control arms connected in the middle at a subframe. That previous truck may have had a motor placed elsewhere and connected to a smaller rear differential.

The other prominent thing you'll notice is that the truck is obviously sitting on coilover springs and shocks. Coil springs aren't totally new to the F-150, since the Raptor has adopted them, but it is new for a more street-oriented truck.

The electric F-150 is expected to launch as a 2023 model. It will have dual motors making more than 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The company naturally claims it will have plenty of towing and cargo capacity, and, being electric, it will even have a front trunk.

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Bronco Warthog front end partially revealed in new spy photos

    A new round of spy photos of Ford's upcoming Bronco performance variant (expected to be named Warthog) hit our inboxes Monday. The rather elaborate camo still clinging to the Bronco's flanks makes it difficult to gauge the true proportions of the truck underneath, but we at least now have a better idea of how far out Ford plans to push the Warthog's fenders.

  • Check Out All The 1969 Dodge Charger 500s Together

    It’s supposedly the largest gathering ever…

  • Nissan presents new Navara to be made available mid-April

    Nissan Philippines over the weekend launched the latest iteration of the Navara pickup truck, continuing the advancement of more than 80 years of experience in the category. To be available in the market starting April 14, the latest version of the Navara is set to bring unrivaled riding comfort, durability, reliability and versatility. Nissan ASEAN Regional Vice President Isao Sekiguchi expressed pride over the introduction of the tech-laden pickup offering in the country, saying that the "The Philippines is a key market for Nissan." “Today, we're showing our commitment to transform our product lineup in the Philippines with the launch of Nissan's iconic pickup nameplate, the new Navara. The new entry in the key vehicle segment in the country is an important step in the company's Nissan Next transformation plan,” the regional executive added. The Nissan Intelligent Mobility features fitted in the new Navara include the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (which monitors the second vehicle ahead as well as the vehicle directly in front to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents), Intelligent Emergency Braking (which overrides brakes to avoid collisions), Intelligent Around View Monitor, and the latest fitment, off-road monitor, which checks surrounding obstacles at low speeds when in four-wheel drive mode. Apart from that, the new Navara has Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist. Bolstering its utilitarian nature are a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity, additional truck bed volume, and a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier access to the truck bed. It also wears a new steering rack to enhance driver maneuverability at low speeds and steering response across the speed range, rain-sensing wipers and auto-folding mirrors. The new Navara includes a rear differential lock, and sits on either 17-inch or 18-inch wheels—depending on the variant you pick. Aside from that, it also is matched with an updated rear suspension with dual rate coil springs. On the inside, the latest Navara offering has a new steering wheel with audio, hands free, and multi-information display controls, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, a seven-inch Nissan Advanced Display Audio unit, new fabric and leather seat design, and a restyled rear bench for added comfort and style. For this version, Nissan is set to offer the PRO-4X variety—which comes with its own athletic look, with a black emblem, orange-accented front bumper, black grille, door handles, roof racks and running boards accented by 17-inch black wheels and all-terrain tires. Nissan Philippines President and Managing Director Atsushi Najima said that latest offering boosts the company's bid to give the market a practical yet fun and safe vehicle. "The new Nissan Navara gives our customers in the Philippines confidence, practicality, driving pleasure, safety, excitement, and pride of owning the latest in our line of innovative products. It's a pickup that is part of the Nissan DNA, embodying our passion and desire to help people overcome challenges and explore places only a few can reach. It is truly driven by the brave," Najima noted. Nissan is also offering a five-year vehicle warranty exclusive only for the new Nissan Navara. The five-year warranty applies to all new Navara variants, making it a unique offering for the pickup segment. "This extended warranty lets our customers enjoy the new Navara even better throughout its product lifespan. It gives our customers even more confidence and pride in owning the company's latest innovative product," Najima noted. Photos from Nissan in the Philippines Also read: It's official: Nissan to stop producing Almera in PH Nissan Navara Black Edition Now Available Feast Your Eyes on the Aussie-Market Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior

  • Insane Collection Of Unique Cars On Hot Rod Hoarders

    Denny George has been collecting cars for a long time!

  • I Just Learned BMW’s Throwing Stars Are Actually Hubcaps and I Feel Like a Fool

    What a world.

  • This first-year Jeep Grand Cherokee is a '90s time warp, and it's for sale

    Given the ubiquity of the Jeep Grand Cherokee over the past 25+ years, it's easy to forget what a big deal this vehicle was when it was new. Launched with great fanfare at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show — Chrysler president Bob Lutz and Detroit mayor Coleman Young drove it up the steps of Cobo Hall and into the lobby through a plate-glass window. The model was supposed to replace the Cherokee but at the dawn of the modern SUV era, there was plenty of demand for both, with the Cherokee serving as the Grand Cherokee's more-affordable showroom-mate.

  • Dodge Challenger Street Races With Kids Inside

    Why is it always a Challenger?

  • Saints projected to receive fifth round comp pick for Sheldon Rankins

    The New Orleans Saints are projected to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2022 following Sheldon Rankins' Jets free agent contract.

  • The National Labor Relations Board found that Amazon illegally 'intimidated and threatened' a striking worker, report says

    The complaint never made it to trial, Vice reported, and an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the settlement to Insider.

  • Suburban radicals: Inside the resurgence of right-wing extremism in Orange County

    Four members of Orange County's resurgent far right spoke at a pro-Trump rally in Washington the day before the Capitol riots. Their violent rhetoric targets foes both real and imagined.

  • From Tesla's $250,000 supercar to Ford's electric F-150, these are the 18 coolest EVs set to hit the streets in the next 3 years

    Come 2023, you'll be able to cruise off the lot in an electric Volkswagen Microbus, a sleek Cadillac Lyriq, or a burly GMC Hummer EV.

  • NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Grant Gilchrist and Scotland eyeing ‘monumental’ finish in France

    The Edinburgh lock wants to back up his side’s win away to England in the delayed Six Nations finale.

  • Ford Spokesperson Dismisses Tesla Model Y As 'Vaporware'

    A corporate communications officer for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) engaged in a rare bit of Twitter trash talking about a competitor — in this case, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) — referring to Tesla's Model Y as “vaporware.” What Happened: The put-down was sparked by a tweet from Tesla investor Ross Gerber, who also is the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. In a tweet Sunday morning, EST, Gerber expressed his unhappiness with Ford’s Mustang Mach E-electric vehicle to Mike Levine, Ford’s North America communications manager. “Dear Ford,” Gerber tweeted. “It serves no value to try to compare the Mach e to a tesla. It is not and it’s not close. Also. It will serve you to not have your dealers ripping off EV customers with BS $5000 fees. You should return the money to the customers you ripped off. @mrlevine $F $TSLA.” Levine responded to Gerber within an hour with this tweet: “Why would Ford have to compare? Don’t listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware.” Why would Ford have to compare? Don’t listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware. https://t.co/bpC8JRNTR1 https://t.co/y3ZOcIos3H — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 21, 2021 Levine’s tweet included an Associated Press article comparing the Model Y and Mach E, with the result tilting in favor of the Mach-E. What Else Happened: Levine sent a post-script tweet addressing Gerber’s accusation of improper fees from Ford dealers. “Any Mach-E customer who sees a dealer adding a markup can reach out to me,” he tweeted. “I’ll help them find another dealer. Good luck reaching out to Tesla to get your FSD.” Levine then reminded Gerber — and the Twitter readers following their spat — that this tit-for-tat was occurring on what was supposed to be a day off from work. “I have another patch of LTE,” he tweeted. “While @GerberKawasaki basks in the healthy glow of his iPad obsessing about the #MustangMachE, I’m tied up for the next few hours enjoying life. It’s Spring! Put the iPad down.” Levine included a photo of the Mach-E driving in an off-road mountain terrain with his final tweet. See also: How to Buy Ford Stock Gerber did not respond directly to Levine’s comments, but spent more of his Twitter time bashing Ford in a series of tweets that included such remarks as “Ford is selling lots of gas guzzler bronco trucks with high margins and could care less about selling the Mach E” and “TESLA HAS NO COMPETITION. And legacy car companies will never compete. It’s just a dead model. The old car business dealer model. Dead.” Photo of the Ford Mustang Mach-E courtesy Craig James/Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFord Debuts 2021 F-150 Police Responder: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Disabled Asian man's car set on fire in Redwood City

    A Redwood City Fire Department arson investigator says an accelerate was used to intentionally set the car on fire. Police are looking for the man pictured on a bike.

  • Bentley Bentayga has been refreshed for 2021, and you can win one for free

    It’s a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 and $20,000 cash, a prize worth nearly a quarter million dollars, and there's no purchase necessary to win. For example, the windshield washer jets are now integrated into the wipers and feature 22 heated washer jets in each arm.

  • Like Many Americans, We Got Into Quarantine Toys

    From a Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender to the Honda Monkey and a couple of jet skis, we present the gearhead's guide to socially distanced, gas-fueled hobbies.

  • Car of the Week: BMW’s Most Beloved Car of the 21st Century Was a One-Hit Wonder

    Only appearing as a 2011 model, the 1 Series M Coupe is one of the most remarkable production cars ever made by the marque.

  • Jeep expects the aftermarket will 'go nuts' with the new Wagoneer

    Jeep hopes aftermarket tuners will view the new Wagoneer's rugged body-on-frame construction and powerful V8 engine as a blank canvas. Jeep is encouraging third-party companies to modify the SUV, and it plans to work with a handful of partners to build Wagoneer-based concepts for the 2021 edition of the SEMA show, among other events. "I think on the Wagoneer, maybe a little less on the Grand Wagoneer, we'll see overlanders, we'll see all kinds of lift kits and tires and outdoorsy stuff," predicted Jeep boss Christian Meunier in an interview with Muscle Car & Trucks.

  • With a Glass-Bottom Pool and Two Jacuzzis, This 272-Foot Superyacht Concept Might Make You Forget the Ocean

    Get your swimsuit ready.