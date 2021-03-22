Ford F-150 EV spy photos give us close look at motor and suspension

Carmudi
Nissan Philippines over the weekend launched the latest iteration of the Navara pickup truck, continuing the advancement of more than 80 years of experience in the category. To be available in the market starting April 14, the latest version of the Navara is set to bring unrivaled riding comfort, durability, reliability and versatility. Nissan ASEAN Regional Vice President Isao Sekiguchi expressed pride over the introduction of the tech-laden pickup offering in the country, saying that the "The Philippines is a key market for Nissan." "Today, we're showing our commitment to transform our product lineup in the Philippines with the launch of Nissan's iconic pickup nameplate, the new Navara. The new entry in the key vehicle segment in the country is an important step in the company's Nissan Next transformation plan," the regional executive added. The Nissan Intelligent Mobility features fitted in the new Navara include the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (which monitors the second vehicle ahead as well as the vehicle directly in front to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents), Intelligent Emergency Braking (which overrides brakes to avoid collisions), Intelligent Around View Monitor, and the latest fitment, off-road monitor, which checks surrounding obstacles at low speeds when in four-wheel drive mode. Apart from that, the new Navara has Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist. Bolstering its utilitarian nature are a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity, additional truck bed volume, and a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier access to the truck bed. It also wears a new steering rack to enhance driver maneuverability at low speeds and steering response across the speed range, rain-sensing wipers and auto-folding mirrors. The new Navara includes a rear differential lock, and sits on either 17-inch or 18-inch wheels—depending on the variant you pick. Aside from that, it also is matched with an updated rear suspension with dual rate coil springs. On the inside, the latest Navara offering has a new steering wheel with audio, hands free, and multi-information display controls, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, a seven-inch Nissan Advanced Display Audio unit, new fabric and leather seat design, and a restyled rear bench for added comfort and style. For this version, Nissan is set to offer the PRO-4X variety—which comes with its own athletic look, with a black emblem, orange-accented front bumper, black grille, door handles, roof racks and running boards accented by 17-inch black wheels and all-terrain tires. Nissan Philippines President and Managing Director Atsushi Najima said that latest offering boosts the company's bid to give the market a practical yet fun and safe vehicle. "The new Nissan Navara gives our customers in the Philippines confidence, practicality, driving pleasure, safety, excitement, and pride of owning the latest in our line of innovative products. It's a pickup that is part of the Nissan DNA, embodying our passion and desire to help people overcome challenges and explore places only a few can reach. It is truly driven by the brave," Najima noted. Nissan is also offering a five-year vehicle warranty exclusive only for the new Nissan Navara. The five-year warranty applies to all new Navara variants, making it a unique offering for the pickup segment. "This extended warranty lets our customers enjoy the new Navara even better throughout its product lifespan. It gives our customers even more confidence and pride in owning the company's latest innovative product," Najima noted. Photos from Nissan in the Philippines