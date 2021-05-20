Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck can power your home in an outage

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

The power of a pickup truck is not all about torque, horsepower, towing and hauling. Ford’s newest electric F-150 Lightning, which was unveiled Wednesday, is trying to change the meaning of truck power with a system that can provide energy to a customer's home in the event of an outage.

Ford isn't alone in its effort to show consumers the benefits of an all-electric vehicle. Others, such as Lucid Motors have also touted this capability.

Severe winter storms in February caused a massive power outage in Texas, with more than 4.5 million homes and businesses left without power for days. 151 people were killed as a result. The F-150 Lightning's 9.6 kW of Back Up Power can provide full home power for up to three days on a full charge of battery.

“If your F-150 Lightning is plugged in when your outage occurs, intelligent backup power will automatically kick in to power your home,” said Ryan O’Gorman, Ford’s energy services lead, in a video briefing prior to the reveal. “When power is restored, the truck automatically reverts to charging its battery.”

Solar, battery storage and energy services provider Sunrun has partnered with Ford to install the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system, which comes standard with the extended range battery, to power the intelligent backup power system. While they’re in the neighborhood, Sunrun will also give customers the option of installing a solar and battery system for their home.

Ford F-150 EV lightning
Ford F-150 EV lightning

Image Credits: Ford

For those who want to spend time away from home, an additional 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard battery source, which is up from 7.2kW in the F-150 hybrid, can power anything from loudspeakers and TVs to electric dirt bikes, circular saws and jackhammers. The truck features 11 outlets in the bed, the cabin interior and the mega power “frunk” AKA front trunk.

The battery also distributes power intelligently. So if a driver is at a worksite powering tools and the battery level falls below a third of its total range, the driver will get a notification so they can decide if they want to keep at it or save the juice for driving.

Drivers also don’t need to think too much about where the nearest charging station is. They can set it and forget it, letting the truck handle switching off pro power onboard if the battery level approaches the distance it takes to get to the nearest charge. Charge information both for the Back Up Power and the Pro Power are reflected on the Ford app and the car's infotainment screen.

While the F-150 Lightning currently can give your home the backup power it needs, in the future, the aim is for subsequent models to be used as a home management tool, according to a Ford spokesperson.

“F-150 Lightning is reinventing the idea of vehicle power,” said O’Gorman.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning debuts with 300-mile range, priced from $53K

    The much-anticipated battery-powered 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has finally made its debut, a moment that feels like a sea change in the U.S. auto industry. The F-Series pickup has for years been America's bestselling passenger vehicle, and Ford's decision to offer it as an electric vehicle sends the message with a bullhorn: The EV's moment is upon us. Now that the truck has been unveiled — officially, that is; we saw it demurely hanging out in the background during President Joe Biden's speech yesterday pushing his plan for EVs in America — we can get a sense of how Ford's big pickup will work as an EV.

  • Ford unveils electric F-150, making big bet that buyers will embrace it

    Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. Going from zero to 60 mph will take just 4.5 seconds.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • Lamborghini unveils €1.5bn plan to make all cars hybrid electric by 2024

    Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has announced plans to phase out combustion engines and produce only hybrid electric cars by 2024.

  • Are Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks Overhyped?

    These stocks and their SPACs saw big gains last year. Has the recent correction made them more attractive?

  • Pullback coming for commodities -trader

    As lumber prices surge nearly 90% over a year ago, Vespula Capital CEO Jeff Tomasulo tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he thinks the rally in commodities prices is unsustainable.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Trim Breakdown | Here's what you get at each level

    The Ford F-150 Lightning is back, but unlike its namesake, it packs real electricity. While full pricing isn't available yet, we have information on base trim pricing and most of the major features. The cheapest way to get into a Lightning is with the as-yet unnamed base trim level.

  • Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

    On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives. Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 features unique to the electric Lightning

    The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning aims to be an electric pickup that still gets work done like the gasoline-powered F-150 does. There are the obvious design and styling differences, but we’re going to detail the tech and usability features unique to the F-150 Lightning in this post. In other words, these are the awesome things you can get on the electric truck, but not on the traditional gasoline pickup.

  • Ford set to reveal F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck

    Ford will premiere its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck on May 19. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • New supersonic airline will fly anywhere in the world within 4 hours

    Air travel took a major hit when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. Strapping dozens or even hundreds of passengers into an enclosed steel tube where the air is recycled is a recipe for disaster when an airborne virus ravaging the planet, and even with vaccines rolling out, airlines have struggled to fill planes …

