The Ford F-150 Lightning's massive frunk is packed with useful features - take a closer look

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The upcoming electric F-150 Lightning offers up features you can't get in a gas truck.

Its giant frunk offers lots of storage space that would normally be taken up by an engine.

It has power outlets, lights, a drain, a built-in divider, and other handy features.

The F-150 Lightning shares a lot with its gas-fueled sibling. But Ford’s upcoming e-truck has a few tricks up its sleeve aside from its electric motors and battery.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

One thing you get in the F-150 Lightning that you can't find in any conventional truck?

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

A frunk.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

It adds a lockable, weatherproof storage compartment to keep things you don't want in the bed or cab.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

In person, I could see just how big the frunk really is. It’s massive.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

At just over 14 cubic feet, it can hold about as much as a Honda Civic’s trunk.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

A picture on the underside of the hatch indicates that the frunk can hold two golf bags.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

I was able to confirm this through a series of rigorous scientific tests.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The frunk's floor is rubberized to keep things from moving around too much.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

There are also a handful of tie-down points...

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

And some hooks for grocery bags and the like.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The EV's entire grille area lifts up with the hood, making for easier loading and unloading.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Underneath a panel in the frunk's floor you'll find another small storage area.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

Stick that panel into a number of slots in the floor, and it turns into a divider for organizing groceries or other cargo.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The panel is reversible. It has spots for beverages on one side and a rubberized surface to match the rest of the interior on the other.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

If the frunk ever gets dirty, you can hose it out thanks to a drain hole in the floor.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The drain hole also means the frunk's lower cargo area can double as a cooler.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The frunk has four 120-volt outlets, along with USB and USB-C plugs, hence Ford's slightly ridiculous name for it: the Mega Power Frunk.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The frunk provides up to 2.4 kilowatts of power, enough to run a jackhammer and concrete mixer simultaneously. Or, on the more fun side of things, a movie night with speakers, a popcorn machine, and a projector, according to Ford.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

There are lights on the ceiling that can illuminate an in-frunk workstation.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

There's a button for turning off the lights if, for example, you want to keep a campsite pitch black.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

The frunk can be opened and closed through an app, the Lightning's touchscreen, and an exterior button.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

If the frunk's normal opening height puts it out of reach, you can tell it to open to a lower height by moving it to your preferred position and holding down the close button.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

You can also shut the frunk manually by pulling it down, which is a nice touch.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk.

Because although all the frunk's neat quirks and techy features are great, at the end of the day I'm sure lots of people just want a storage area they can just open, chuck some stuff in, and close with ease.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

