Ford F-150 Police Responder pickup named quickest cop car

Gary Gastelu
·2 min read

Better late than never.

After skipping last fall's Michigan State Police law enforcement vehicle tests due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ford has had it's 2021 F-150 Police Responder tested by the agency and has taken the top spot in key acceleration categories.

Ford released preliminary results from the benchmark test, confirmed by a police spokesman to Fox News Autos, that show the turbocharged V6-powered pickup can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and hit 100 mph in 13.1 seconds on its way to a 120 mph top speed.

The sprints were 1.2 and 3.7 seconds quicker than the last 2020 model tested and beat the second-place V8-powered rear-wheel-drive Dodge Charger sedan's marks of 5.91 seconds to 60 mph and 14.14 seconds to 100 mph.

Ford said the F-150's improvement can be chalked up in part to an updated powertrain that saw a boost from 375 hp and 470 lb-ft to 400 hp and 500 lb-ft and a re-engineered all-wheel-drive system. The truck also cut 5.8 seconds off of its previous dynamic road course lap time of 1:48.8 to put it on par with the Explorer-based Ford Interceptor Utility SUV.

The official results will be posted sometime this week, but the police spokesman said the F-150 was the only vehicle that had been retested during this round.

It's possible that the F-150 Police Responder won't hold the title very long, however. Ford recently unveiled the electric F-150 Lightning that goes on sale next year and can hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Ford hasn't announced a law enforcement version of it yet, but currently offers a hybrid Explorer-based Interceptor Utility and a lot of departments are interested in going green as long as they can still catch the crooks.

