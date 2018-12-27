Ford (F) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford (F) closed at $7.85, marking no change from the previous day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 16.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.55% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 23, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.96 billion, down 10.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $146.97 billion, which would represent changes of -24.16% and -1.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.38, which means F is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

