Ford (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford (F) closed the most recent trading day at $8.76, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 13.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 24, 2019. On that day, F is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.80 billion, down 5.68% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $145.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.85% and -1.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower within the past month. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.3, which means F is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



