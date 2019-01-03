Ford (F) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford (F) closed at $7.79, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 13.94% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 23, 2019. On that day, F is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.96 billion, down 10.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. F is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.48, so we one might conclude that F is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research