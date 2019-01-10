Ford (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford (F) closed at $8.68, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had gained 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 23, 2019. On that day, F is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.96 billion, down 10.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.71% higher. F is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note F's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means F is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.