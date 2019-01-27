Ford Is Failing in China. What Now?

It was only a few years ago that one pillar of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) bullish thesis was growth in China, the world's largest automotive market. It was supposed to emerge as a region boasting explosive growth to lessen the automaker's dependence on North America for financial success. China's auto market took a rare breather in 2018 with a 3% sales decline, its first full-year basis drop since 1990, but it still generated roughly 28 million unit sales to the U.S.'s 17.27 million units. Beyond its sheer volume, China's auto market will only increase in importance to global automakers as the country transitions into the hub for electric vehicle -- and perhaps driverless vehicle -- adoption; solving the country's congestion and pollution problem is a top priority. Unfortunately, Ford is failing in China. Is there hope it can turn things around?

How bad is it?

Ford's fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results make it clear just how poor the automaker's performance in China has been. Ford's Asia Pacific region, which is driven largely by China results, recorded a 12% decline for the full year driven by a 33% decline in wholesale volume. In China specifically, not the broader Asia-Pacific region, Ford's market share dropped 130 basis points from 4.2% down to 2.9%, and its 2017 $152 million pre-tax profit not only disappeared, it reversed to a $1.54 billion loss. China's $1.54 billion loss was partially offset by profits in the rest of Asia-Pacific, but if the graph below is worth a thousand words, not many say anything positive.

Graphic showing China's EBIT declining from $152 million in 2017 to $1.5 billion in 2018. More

Graphic source: Ford's Q4 2018 and full-year earnings presentation.

When you consider that Ford lost $2.18 billion total between its South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific regions, China essentially accounts for 70% of Ford's automotive losses -- not exactly the second pillar of profits standing next to North America's earnings machine. Ford is failing in China, so what's next?

Time to take action

"China is absolutely essential to Ford globally. The management team fully understands the urgency and importance of transforming our business in China," said Anning Chen, Ford China president and CEO, in a press release. "We need to build a robust management team and efficient organizational structure."

Chen, who took over Ford's Asian operations in October 2018, has already established a new China Operational Committee that includes a number of leaders from within its China operations, and selected Joseph Liu as vice president, marketing and sales, Ford China, and acting president in place of departing Henry Li. Beyond its management shake-up, Ford's plan will focus on refreshing its lineup and improving operations. More specifically, Ford plans to roll out more than 50 new products in China by 2025, including the all-new Focus and new Escort, which have already made their way to dealerships. There's even a new SUV on the way that investors might have overlooked.