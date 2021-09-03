Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…

Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).

This Falcon looks absolutely amazing and has under 5,000 miles on the odometer. It boasts a 5.7-liter V8, a 4-speed transmission, full roll cage, and other race-proven designs. Plus, Australians have followed this car for some time, making it a legend among enthusiasts, with many fantasizing about owning it.

That $1.8 million figure isn’t officially confirmed by Australian Muscle Car Sales, the firm which brokered the deal. The buyer wishes to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, and it seems nobody wants to publicly acknowledge how much was paid to secure the Aussie muscle car. However, some inside sources leaked to local media it’s about $1.8 million, with the company simply confirming it was “just under $2 million” after the leak.

This story gets more interesting since the same 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV was sold during a Lloyds auction in 2018 where it snagged over $2 million. Why it underperformed this time around would be something interesting to dig into, considering Aussie muscle cars are so incredibly hot in the past year or so, with values absolutely skyrocketing. What we do know is anyone claiming this sale sets a record isn’t looking into the history of this car alone.

Oh, but there’s another twist: that $2 million sale from 3 years ago fell through. Exactly why remains a mystery, but it’s not uncommon for someone to not be able to secure financing after submitting the winning bid on a car at auction. So even though it “sold” for $2 million, it didn’t actually sell. And people can argue all day long about whether that counts or not.

