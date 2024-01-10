Ford floats plan for city aquatic center on West Meighan Boulevard

The initial steps are about to be taken toward building a public aquatic center in Gadsden.

Mayor Craig Ford during Tuesday's pre-council work session proposed an outdoor swimming pool at the present Meighan Sports Complex on West Meighan Boulevard, and the City Council will vote Jan. 16 on a planning and design contract with Williams Architects.

The city-owned Meighan Sports Complex already has softball and baseball fields, a combination football/soccer field, a tennis center, a walking track, a skate park and the Jack Gaston Coliseum.

Ford in a news release following the council meeting said it has plenty of parking space, which can be a problem for public pools.

He said it was selected following an assessment of potential locations by architects and consultants for the city's GROW Gadsden comprehensive plan.

“This is a prime location because of its ease of access to U.S. Highway 431 and local neighborhoods such as the Mill Village and others,” Ford said. “There are several schools, city facilities, the Megan Kelley Dream Center, a police precinct and a paramedic fire station nearby."

Funding for the aquatic center will come from a planned bond issue.

Gadsden has not had a public pool since 2019, when the Sixth Street Pool in the Colley Homes community closed down, to the consternation of neighborhood residents who have constantly asked the city to bring it back. City officials have said it's in disrepair and reopening it would cost about $1 million.

The Sixth Street Pool was one of four public pools that opened in Gadsden in 1950, along with the main municipal pool on South First Street near the old Municipal Auditorium/Convention Hall site and pools in East Gadsden and on Kyle Avenue in Alabama City.

The municipal pool closed before the 1964 season, however, according to a 2011 retrospective by the late Times correspondent and local historian Mike Goodson, because it needed significant repairs and because of potential right-of-way conflicts with the adjacent U.S. Highway 411. The Alabama City and East Gadsden pools closed in the 1970s.

“It’s important for our residents of all ages to have access to a pool at a low cost to learn and improve their swimming skills,” Ford said. “As a city located along the beautiful Coosa River, and with Black Creek flowing over Noccalula Falls, water-based recreation is in our blood; making a state-of-the-art aquatic center happen for our community makes sense.”

The mayor also sees it as a potential economic boon for the Alabama City and West Gadsden communities, spurring other commercial development. He said it's “only the beginning of what will become strategic revitalization of that corridor over the next several years.”

Williams Architects will be tasked with devising a master plan for the center. Public input will be sought, and the plan will cover design, organization, staffing and the like.

Specific details about the pool will follow its release, but city officials say it's likely to have a zero-entry ramp to facilitate access, lanes for swimming laps and at least one water slide.

“As I’ve said before about other investments the city has made in recent years, this will be another great place for families to make lifelong memories together,” Ford said. "I am excited about what the future holds for Gadsden. I can't wait to see families, senior citizens, students and visitors enjoying our state-of-the-art aquatic center as soon as possible.”

