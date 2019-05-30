Ford Hikes the 2020 Mustang Bullitt's Price by $1215

From Car and Driver

Buyers of the 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt will pay $1215 more than buyers of the 2019 model.

No additional standard equipment is said to accompany the price hike.

The rest of the Mustang lineup is getting a slight increase in price of $250 across the board.

Ford is hiking the price of the 10Best Cars–winning Mustang Bullitt for 2020, adding $1215 to the base price. A Ford representative confirmed the Bullitt's price hike to Cars Direct, and a Ford spokesperson told C/D there will be an additional across-the-board $250 price increase to all Mustang models.

Year-over-year price increases are common in the automotive industry but are usually minor-like the one for the rest of the Mustang lineup-or accompany a significant revision to standard equipment. Ford is making no additional features standard on the 2020 Bullitt; the spokesperson said the price increase is "due to high demand" for the limited-production model.

We're big fans of the Bullitt Mustang and the Steve McQueen movie it's named for. Ford has endowed the Bullitt with an extra 20 horsepower over the standard Mustang GT as well as a host of standard performance-enhancing features such as a 3.73 Torsen limited-slip rear differential, red-painted Brembo brake calipers, and a performance exhaust.

