Apple loses automotive executive Doug Field to Ford

Add another wrinkle to Apple’s oft-rumored efforts to build its own electric vehicle. On Tuesday, Ford announced the hire of Doug Field . The former Tesla executive, known for his involvement in the development of the Model 3 , most recently held the position of vice president of special projects at Apple. It’s believed Field oversaw Project Titan.

In his new position of chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, Field will report to Ford CEO and president Jim Farley. He will oversee Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware division, which will see him lead development on the automaker’s Blue Oval intelligence stack. It’s expected he will have a say in everything from vehicle controls to enterprise connectivity features and driver assistance technology. For Field, this is something of a return to where everything started. He began his career at Ford back in 1987.

Apple: “We’re grateful for the contributions Doug has made to Apple and we wish him all the best in this next chapter.” https://t.co/Trs0xNxL0o — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 7, 2021