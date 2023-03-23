Ford, Honda vehicles among 1.9 million cars under recall: Check recalls here

The latest vehicle recalls include the leaking of brake fluid, seat belts that may not latch and windshield wipers that can break, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nearly 2 million vehicles –1.95 million – are affected from Ford and Honda models.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search the NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number (VIN).

Ford recalls 1.28 million Fusions, MKZs

Ford is recalling 1.28 million Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles because they may leak brake fluid, according to an NHTSA report. This can cause the brake pedal to become less responsive and slow deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash, Ford said in the report.

The recalled vehicles range from model years 2013 to 2018. They’re equipped with front brake jounce hoses that can rupture prematurely and cause brake fluid to leak substantially over time, according to the recall report.

The brake fluid indicator light come on, and drivers may notice a difference in the brake pedal’s feel, the report said.

Recalled vehicles:

  • 2013 Fusion - 220,367

  • 2014 Fusion - 267,524

  • 2015 Fusion - 188,403

  • 2016 Fusion - 280,180

  • 2017 Fusion - 211,313

  • 2018 Fusion- 38

  • 2013 MKZ - 22,272

  • 2014 MKZ - 22,040

  • 2015 MKZ - 16,623

  • 2016 MKZ - 20,709

  • 2017 MKZ - 31,242

  • 2018 MKZ - 15

Owners are expected to be instructed by mail from April 17 to April 28 to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for a free brake jounce house replacement.

Honda recalls 448,613 CR-Vs, Accords over seat belt issue

Honda is recalling 448,613 of variety of its recent models equipped with seat belts that may not latch. The issue arises from an improperly manufactured seat belt assembly, Honda said in an NHTSA recall report.

“The seat belt buckle channel for the driver and front passenger seat belts were manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button,” Honda said in its report.

Recalled vehicles:

  • 2017-2020 Honda CR-V

  • 2018-2019 Honda Accord

  • 2018-2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

  • 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

  • 2019-2020 Acura RDX

  • 2019 Honda Insight

Honda said it planned to offer owners free seat belt assembly replacements in a recall notification letter on April 17.

Ford F-150 windshield wipers can break

Ford is recalling 222,454 F-150 trucks because the windshield wipers may break, potentially reducing visibility under certain conditions and increasing the risk of crash, according to an NHTSA recall report.

“Worn wiper arm spline tooling core inserts at the supplier resulted in insufficient spline tooth height, which can cause the arm attachment to strip,” Ford said in the report.

Recalled vehicles:

  • 2021 Ford F-150

Ford estimates that 1% of the recalled trucks have the defect. The company will offer owners free windshield wiper arm replacements, if necessary, at its dealerships. Owners are expected to be notified of the recall and remedy by mail from March 27 to March 31, according to the report.

Ford recalls 2023 Maverick over trailer taillights

Ford is recalling 2,716 Maverick pickup trucks because the trailer taillights may not illuminate, which may not make the vehicle visible at night and increase the risk of a crash, according to an NHTSA recall report.

"A wiring circuit to the trailer tow connector is missing, resulting in inoperative trailer taillamps," Ford said in a report.

Recalled vehicles:

  • 2023 Ford Maverick

Ford said it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. Dealers will add an electrical circuit to the engine bay wiring harness to affected vehicles for free. Affected owners will be notified by mail from March 27 to March 31.

Ford Bronco rearview camera may continue to display

Ford is recalling 1,651 Bronco vehicles with 8-inch SYNC infotainment screens that were already part of a past recall because the rearview camera image may continue to be displayed while driving, which could distract drivers, according to an NHTSA recall report.

"The rearview camera image," Ford said. "May be displayed after a backing event has ended."

Recalled vehicles:

  • 2021-2022 Bronco

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue. The motor company said it would be updating the software remotely through an over-the-air update, or vehicle owners can take their car to a dealer for an update for free. Owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail between May 1 and May 5.

Ford Bronco steering wheels can lock up

Ford is recalling 352 of its Bronco SUVs because the steering wheel can lock up and cause a crash, according to an NHTSA report.

“Affected vehicles are built with a steering gear ball nut retainer that may be cracked,” Ford said in the report. If a gear ball retainer breaks, the gear balls can become wedged and potentially make the steering wheel unable to rotate.

Recalled vehicles:

  • 2023 Ford Bronco Wildtrak - 283

  • 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor- 60

Ford said it had not been aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue. The Detroit-based company advised owners not to drive the vehicle and said it would instruct owners to “to work with a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the vehicles towed in for service” in its notification letter from March 27 to March 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1.9 million Ford, Honda vehicles recalled: Check recalls here

