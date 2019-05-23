Ford, Hyundai, and GM Headline List of Memorial Day Discounts for Military Service Members

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, but more than that, it is a day to honor all those who have served and are serving in the U.S. military. In response, many automakers are serving up discounts and special savings to attract buyers and move new cars and trucks off their lots. Hyundai, Ford, Chevrolet, and Mitsubishi are all offering extra Memorial Day discounts for the men and women who have served. While there is an assortment of discounts for the general public, here are several that solely benefit military service members.