Ford Issues Another Takata Airbag Recall

Ford is recalling over 154,000 Ford Ranger pickup trucks, Ford Mustang and GT coupes, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs, and Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, and Lincoln MKZ sedans because they may have had faulty Takata airbag inflators installed during repairs.

In a statement, Ford said that “obsolete” Takata service parts may have remained on the shelves at Ford dealerships even after they should have been disposed of. As a result, dealerships may have installed those faulty airbag inflators as replacements in vehicles whose airbags were stolen or deployed in a crash.

The automaker says it used dealer records to identify 1,117 specific Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles that may have obsolete driver or passenger airbag inflators installed. However, it was unable to determine the whereabouts of 45 faulty airbag inflators compatible with 2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks, and is recalling 153,107 vehicles to check.

A Ford spokesperson told Consumer Reports that none of the Rangers in this recall are on an earlier “Do Not Drive” list, and that “the data Ford has reviewed indicates the likelihood of an airbag inflator rupture is very low and the airbag inflators will perform properly” in a crash.

This announcement is yet another installment in what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has called “the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history.” Airbags manufactured by the automotive supplier Takata were first recalled starting in 2014 because they could spray metal shards throughout the passenger cabin during deployment.

Ford says it is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to this specific recall. There have been 18 deaths and more than 400 injuries linked to Takata airbags in the U.S. so far.

The Details

Vehicles recalled:

• 2004 through 2011 Ford Ranger pickup trucks

• 2007 through 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs

• 2008 through 2012 Ford Fusion sedans

• 2009 through 2011 Mercury Milan sedans

• 2010 through 2012 Lincoln MKZ sedans

• 2005 through 2014 Ford Mustang coupes and convertibles

• 2006 Ford GT sports cars

The problem: Dangerous Takata airbags that should have been discarded may have been installed in vehicles as part of a collision or theft repair.



The fix: Dealers will inspect vehicles to determine whether a faulty airbag was installed and will replace it with a new part, if necessary. These repairs will be free of charge.



How to contact the manufacturer: Ford says it will start notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail the week of March 8. Owners may also call Ford at 866-436-7332.



NHTSA campaign number: NHTSA has not yet issued a number for this recall. Ford’s own number is 21S05.



Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.



If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have one. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.