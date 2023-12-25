Ford joins Marshall chamber, seeks feedback on where to direct future community investments

Local officials celebrate Ford Motor Company joining the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance during a ceremony at the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan construction site on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Marshall Township.

MARSHALL — The Marshall Area Economic Development Alliancethis week officially welcomed Ford Motor Company as a member while construction continues on the automaker's electric vehicle battery plant, BlueOval Battery Park Michigan.

Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the occasion at the BlueOval construction site in Marshall Township, where the Ford facility will produce battery cells for electric vehicles when the facility opens in 2026.

“It’s great to have a Michigan-based company like Ford as an official MAEDA member, working with our entire business community to create local jobs and opportunities for our young people so they don’t have to move away to find good-paying jobs,” Jim Durian, CEO of MAEDA, said in a statement.

Ford in February announced its plans to invest $3.5 billion to make the EV battery plant a reality in Marshall, an investment that it said would create 2,500 jobs when production of lithium iron phosphate batteries begins at the plant in 2026.

The automaker has since reduced its commitment to the Marshall-area EV battery facility by 800 jobs and more than $1 billion, moves that company officials said will reduce the plant's production capacity by roughly 40%. State officials have indicated incentives for the project will likewise we revised in accordance with the new investment parameters.

During Monday’s event, Scott Davis, newly named CEO of BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, reiterated Ford’s ongoing commitment to Marshall and the region. The facility will create roughly 1,700 local jobs and the automaker is currently recruiting for leadership positions.

“As a Marshall Township resident myself, it’s wonderful to be among our friends and neighbors today,” Davis said. “We’re not waiting for our doors to open in Marshall to start investing in this community. Ford has already invested $100,000 in a variety of community programs and organizations.”

To that end, Ford has launched an online survey open to Calhoun County residents to collect feedback about where the company should direct future community investments. The survey is open until Jan. 7.

