Ford just overhauled its most rugged pickup and styled it after a fighter jet - see the new F-150 Raptor

Kristen Lee
2021_F 150 Raptor_09
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

  • Ford just unveiled the all-new, third generation of the F-150 Raptor.

  • It's the most rugged pickup truck Ford currently makes, intended for high-speed desert-running and leaping through the air.

  • No price was announced at this time, but the new Raptors will hit showrooms this summer.

You knew it was coming.

Hot on the heels of June's 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck reveal comes the new F-150 Raptor: the performance one. The off-roady one. The desert-running one. The leapy one. This is the one for the people who want a Baja 1000-ready pickup.

Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, Ford says the new Raptor will have an expected range of more than 500 miles. No pricing was announced at this time, but the truck will arrive in showrooms this summer. Next year, expect an even more hardcore F-150 Raptor R.

But for now, read on to see the 2021 F-150 Raptor, a pickup truck that Ford says was inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the new, performance-oriented version of the pickup truck and designed for off-roading.

2021_F 150 Raptor_06
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

And it can leap through the air.

2021_F 150 Raptor_01
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

It marks the all-new, third generation of the off-roading truck.

2021_F 150 Raptor_13
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The front fascia has been "completely redesigned," according to Ford.

2021_F 150 Raptor_03
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The grille is blacked out and meant to give a sense of width.

2021_F 150 Raptor_05
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The automaker says the truck was inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

F-22 Raptor
F-22 Raptor. US Air Force

The functional side vents and the hood's new heat extractor have all apparently been inspired by the jet.

2021_F 150 Raptor_20
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

I don't see it, personally.

Inside, that idea of a jet continues in the highly technical cockpit.

2021_F 150 Raptor_27
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The 12-inch digital gauge cluster features Raptor-specific animations and graphics.

2021_F 150 Raptor_26
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The steering wheel has a top centering mark, aluminum paddle shifters, and a laser-etched logo.

2021_F 150 Raptor_29
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The standard seats are bolstered, but you can option Recaro performance seats as well.

2021_F 150 Raptor_25
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

There are aluminum or carbon fiber interior packages.

2021_F 150 Raptor_28
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

There's apparently even more interior storage than before.

2021_F 150 Raptor_30
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

There's a spare tire mounted beneath the bed.

2021_F 150 Raptor_08
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The new Raptor has a reengineered suspension system that will help it drive quickly over rough terrain.

2021_F 150 Raptor_09
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

There are Fox shocks and 24-inch coil springs.

2021_F 150 Raptor_24
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The Raptor also comes with giant tires straight from the factory.

2021_F 150 Raptor_19
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

You can get either 35- or 37-inch tires.

2021_F 150 Raptor_22
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

When fitted with the 37-inch tires, the Raptor has a towering ground clearance of 13.1 inches.

2021_F 150 Raptor_12
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

Just like in the 2021 F-150, the Raptor will have a mobile generator.

2021_F 150 Raptor_23
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

There's an optional 360-degree camera that lets you see everything around you.

2021_F 150 Raptor_10
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

And there's something called "1-Pedal Drive."

2021_F 150 Raptor_04
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

Basically, this lets you drive your truck off-road without having to worry about two pedals.

2021_F 150 Raptor_14
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

Pressing the throttle moves the truck forward. Releasing it activates the brake.

2021_F 150 Raptor_15
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The Raptor comes with Ford's twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, though no official performance specs were released at this time.

2021_F 150 Raptor_02
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

However, Ford did say that low-end torque, maximum towing capabilities, and maximum payload have all been improved.

2021_F 150 Raptor_21
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The truck is projected to have an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles with a full tank of gas.

2021_F 150 Raptor_11
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

Ford says the truck was designed to move quickly over rough terrain and also leap through the air.

2021_F 150 Raptor_07
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

No pricing was announced at this time, but you can expect the new Raptors to hit showrooms by summer.

2021_F 150 Raptor_17
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

And you can mark your calendar for an even more hardcore Raptor R in 2022.

2021_F 150 Raptor_16
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

