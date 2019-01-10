Ford just revealed 2020 Explorer ahead of Detroit auto show: What's different?

The redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer, America's best-selling SUV in history, made its public debut Wednesday evening at a huge company celebration in Detroit.

Car buyers will see the popular vehicle in showrooms later this year. It is the Explorer's first complete redesign since the 2011 model year.

Ford engineers described it as lighter, leaner and stronger — but, most importantly, designed with the consumer at the center.

“We reinvented the Explore.r from the ground up,” said Bill Gubing, global chief engineer of the Ford Explorer program. “Over the last eight years, our team has been together, living this customer, breathing this customer — studying, learning, understanding this customer.”

He added, “We went to observe them in the wild” to get candid, unscripted feedback.

A view of the new 2020 Ford Explorer ST is seen at Stage 3 Studios in Warren on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. More

Engineers and designers observed every major and minor detail, adding storage space to the interior, “a landing pad for the foot” just inside the rear doors to stand and load things onto the roof. It has square cup holders for juice boxes “so the Cheerios won’t stick,” said Gubing, himself a father of young kids.

When Ford employees participated in a day to bring children to work, youngsters were set loose in the Explorer for observation, and engineers watched the children climb the center console and realized that a component not usually designed to handle weight needed reinforcement.

The company touted the fact that the vehicle has a reversible cargo floor in the rear, with rubber covering one side for easy cleaning after a muddy soccer practice.

Identifying “pain points” and eliminating them was crucial, the team said.

More: Follow the latest from the Detroit Auto Show

More: 2019 North American International Auto Show: What you need to know

More: Great moments from the Detroit auto show: Hot cars, stars

“The second row has more head and hip room. Space for the occupants seems to matter most,” Gubing said. "And this is the fastest Explorer we've ever designed and built."

The 2020 Ford Explorer has more passenger and cargo space than its predecessor. More

During consumer research interviews, customers said towing capacity was “very, very, very, very important,” said Craig Patterson, SUV marketing manager at Ford.

But when asked what they tow — boats, horse trailers, equipment — folks answered again and again, "Nothing.”

More: 2020 Ford Explorer uses luxury-vehicle engineering to offer performance

'Adventure enabler'

“What that told me is that the customer wants the vehicle to enable whatever that adventure might be,” Patterson said. “They might want to go buy a boat or someday get a Jet Ski. This is an adventure enabler.’”

Company Chairman Bill Ford, at the Wednesday evening event, said, "At Ford, we believe in the freedom of movement and the power of the outdoors to remind us of our humanity."

With more than 7.8 million sold, more Explorers have been purchased since the original model debuted as a 1991 model than any other SUV.

This latest endeavor involved in-home visits to families that agreed to an offer of $250 for two-hour observation of use of space in garages, basements and closets.

“We wanted to see how customers live and interact day to day,” Patterson said.

The dashboard of the new 2020 Ford Explorer ST is seen at Stage 3 Studios in Warren on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. More