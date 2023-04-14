Ford launches hands-free driving on UK motorways

Man using new Ford driver assistance technology

Ford drivers will legally be able to take their hands off the wheel after its BlueCruise technology has been approved in the UK.

Ministers have approved the "hands-off, eyes-on" technology for use on certain motorways.

It can control steering, acceleration and braking but a camera will monitor a driver's eyes so they stay on the road.

The technology will only be available for 2023 models of its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV at first.

It can also keep a safe distance from other cars and even bring them to a complete stop in traffic jams, although it is only offered on a subscription basis.

The first 90 days are included with the purchase of the £50,830 car but drivers will then have to sign up for a monthly subscription.

Deliveries of the new model started last month. It has a maximum speed of 80mph and uses both cameras and sensors to detect lane markings and speed signs, as well as the position and speed of other cars on the road.

Transport Minister Jesse Norman said that he was delighted the UK was at the "forefront of innovation", after it became the first European country to sign off on the technology.

"The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error."

Lisa Brankin, managing director of Ford in Britain and Ireland, told the BBC's Today programme on Friday that the car will only take over when "the system feels it's safe" in certain "blue zones" that have been deemed as safe across 2,300 miles of pre-mapped motorways in England, Scotland and Wales.

"If your eyes are closed, the car will prompt you to put hands onto the steering wheel and take control… It will keep prompting the driver and if they don't respond, the car will steadily slow down to a stop," she said.

She adds that in the case of accidents, the driver will still be fully responsible in insurance claims, as the technology is "not autonomous driving" and the driver is in control.

Ford's BlueCruise technology represents what's known as a "Level 2" driver assistance system, which still require a human driver to take control should something go wrong.

Thatcham Research, which looks at assisted driving technology as it comes to market, says that because BlueCruise users remain responsible, "a lot of the legal and technical complexities of automation and self-driving have been avoided, while still offering a feature that can reduce fatigue on long, monotonous journeys."