Ford leads $11 billion plan for electric vehicle manufacturing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joann Muller
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ford is making a historic investment in electric vehicle manufacturing with an $11.4 billion plan to build a new EV assembly plant and at least three battery factories, employing nearly 11,000 people.

Why it matters: The plan is an all-in bet on the biggest transformation of the auto industry since the dawn of the horseless carriage more than a century ago.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Ford says its plan is the company's largest single manufacturing investment in its 118-year history and the first step in creating a sustainable U.S. supply chain for electric vehicles.

  • The vision could also seal the legacy of Bill Ford, the 64-year-old great-grandson of Henry Ford.

Details: Ford is planning a 3,600-acre "mega campus" in Stanton, Tennessee, about 50 miles northeast of Memphis.

  • The complex, dubbed Blue Oval City, will be "the largest, most advanced, and efficient facility in Ford’s history," the company says.

  • It will include a battery plant and related supplier facilities as well as a new vehicle assembly plant, where Ford plans to expand production of electric F-series pickup trucks.

In Kentucky, Ford will build twin battery plants in a new complex called BlueOvalSK Battery Park about 50 miles south of Louisville.

  • It is a joint venture with Ford's South Korean battery partner, SK Innovation.

  • Production of advanced lithium-ion batteries will begin in 2025, to power future Ford and Lincoln EVs.

Context: Ford had been laying the groundwork for Monday's news in a string of recent EV-related announcements.

  • The automaker said last week it will partner with battery recycling company Redwood Materials on a domestic supply chain for electric vehicle batteries that relies on closed-loop recycling.

  • Redwood will likely build a recycling and processing facility on the Blue Oval City campus, but those details have yet to be shared.

  • Ford also said recently it is investing $250 million in Michigan to boost production of its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup to meet soaring demand.

For the time being, at least, Ford — like other automakers — will have to continue importing battery cells and raw materials from Asia, where most battery production is based. But eventually, it aims to create a so-called "circular supply chain" in the U.S. through recycling.

  • "If there’s anything we've learned from the chip shortage, it's that we need to have a U.S. supply of battery materials," said Lisa Drake, chief operating officer for North America.

What to watch: Blue Oval City will be carbon-neutral, Ford says. The facility will use solar power and technologies that conserve energy and water, as well as processes to capture scrap materials for recycling or processing.

Of note: Ford's rival, General Motors, is also investing heavily in battery manufacturing to support its aggressive rollout of EVs.

  • With its partner LG Energy Solutions, GM is building two giant battery factories in Ohio and Tennessee.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • West Coast Ports Need More Funds, Los Angeles Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. federal government needs to invest more in West Coast ports, said the head of the Port of Los Angeles, which is the nation’s biggest gateway to Asia and is grappling with record backlogs.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe government has in

  • Under 40? Expect an 'unprecedented' life of extreme heat waves, droughts and floods

    A study shows stark intergenerational inequities across the board, but the researchers say climate change will affect children in developing countries even more acutely.

  • The case for treating Facebook as a 'hostile foreign power'

    The case for treating Facebook as a 'hostile foreign power'

  • U.S. to Iran: Grant inspectors access to workshop or face action at IAEA

    Iran must stop denying the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to a workshop making centrifuge parts as agreed two weeks ago or face diplomatic retaliation at the agency's Board of Governors within days, the United States said on Monday. The workshop at the TESA Karaj complex makes components for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, and was hit by apparent sabotage in June in which one of four International Atomic Energy Agency cameras there was destroyed. Iran removed them and the destroyed camera's footage is missing https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iaea-pressures-iran-fate-talks-nuclear-deal-hangs-balance-2021-09-07.

  • Zach's Monday Evening Wx Update

    Zach's tracking another cold front headed to Virginia

  • Science Sundays: What are the Santa Ana Winds?

    The National Weather Service defines these winds as the synoptic event of strong, downsloping winds that occur "below mountain passes and in canyons in southern California." But we experience them here in Kern County too.

  • South Korea's president mulls dog meat ban as consumption dwindles

    An estimated one million dogs are slaughtered in South Korea for human consumption each year.

  • Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

    Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran, accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action. In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said.

  • Boeing showcases eco-friendly tech as industry faces pressure

    Boeing Co showcased efforts to boost efficiency in its aircraft on Monday, a week after rival Airbus staged a similar conference, as global aviation faces growing political pressure to cut emissions and demands by environmental groups for curbs to air travel. Boeing's event at its flight test hangar in Seattle was anchored by an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 flying demonstrator equipped with potential upgrades like a drag-reducing warning light and cabin sidewalls made from recycled carbon fiber. "Many of our improvements come with a lot of small things at once," Boeing Vice President of Product Development Mike Sinnett told Boeing employees, industry and government officials and media gathered inside the building.

  • Ph.D. Student Matt Amodio Becomes Third Jeopardy! Champion to Win $1 Million in Regular Play

    "This was beyond my wildest dreams going in," said Matt Amodio, who now joins Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer as the only contestants to pass the million-dollar mark outside of tournaments

  • Scientist at work: Trapping urban coyotes to see if they can be 'hazed' away from human neighborhoods

    A sedated coyote about to be released with a tracking collar in greater Los Angeles. Niamh Quinn, CC BY-SAAfter weeks of sleepless nights spent scrutinizing grainy images relayed from our remote cameras, mostly of waving grass and tumbling leaves, finally, there it is. A live coyote with a loop around it’s neck. On October 8, 2019, my colleagues and I caught the first member of the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources pack, #19CU001. We captured, collared and released this

  • Hosts China face possible exclusion from Olympic ice hockey

    China face possible exclusion from the ice hockey tournament at next year's Beijing Winter Olympics in spite of being hosts because of their "insufficient sporting standard".

  • Why masks worked for Phoenix classroom in stopping COVID outbreak

    Students in one Phoenix classroom made the decision to wear masks at the beginning of the year. Their decision kept them safe after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Many renters to get help when California eviction protections end this week

    Some California eviction protections end Thursday, but many of the state's renters will qualify for other assistance programs.

  • Taliban petition to resume international flights from Kabul

    The Taliban are now calling for international flights out of Afghanistan to resume, claiming the issues at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have been resolved nearly a month after the United States's military withdrawal from the region.

  • U.S. successfully flight-tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon, Pentagon says

    The United States has tested an "air-breathing" hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday.

  • South Korea hints at banning dog meat

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption, amid debate over the controversial practice and growing awareness of animal rights.A spokeswoman for Moon made the announcement on Monday.It's the first time that Moon has raised a ban, which is likely to give fresh momentum to debate over whether to curtail the practice.While no longer as common as before, dog meat is eaten mainly by older people.It is served in some restaurants and can be bought at specific markets.To boost their popularity, several presidential hopefuls have pledged to ban dog meat in recent weeks, especially as dogs have become popular as pets and advocacy groups have urged South Korea to close down restaurants and markets selling dog meat.A poll released by animal welfare group Aware this month found that 78% of respondents believed the production and sale of dog and cat meat should be prohibited. 49% supported a consumption ban.Another survey by polling firm Realmeter found people were divided over whether the government should ban eating dog meat, though 59% supported legal restrictions on dog slaughter for human consumption.Dog meat sellers have insisted on the right to their occupation, saying their livelihoods are at risk.

  • Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

    Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents. Sam is located about 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a late-afternoon advisory. Its maximum sustained winds dropped to 120 mph (193 kph) Monday afternoon, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

  • Future Electric Ford F-Series to Come from Huge Blue Oval City Factory, New Battery Plant

    In 2025, the new plant complex called Blue Oval City will start building electric F-series trucks, and Ford's also opening a new battery plant in Kentucky.

  • Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

    The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.