Ford starts taking Mustang Mach-E orders in the US

Ford's upcoming 2021 Mustang Mach-E is one step closer to making its way to consumers. On Tuesday, the automaker said anyone who has already reserved the EV in the US can convert their reservation into an order starting today.

In the same post, Ford also confirmed the leaked specs that came out in April. All four versions of the EV will feature improved power and torque than initially expected. To start, Ford says the standard range RWD model will output the equivalent of 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, up from its previous estimate of 255 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the standard range AWD variant has 11 more horsepower. Similarly, the extended range RWD version will deliver 290 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, up from 282 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque.

At the top end, the AWD extended range variant will feature 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. Ford says this version of the Mach-E will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about five-and-a-half seconds.

While modest, those improvements should help make all versions of the Mach-E more compelling to consumers. And that's something Ford needs to put a dent in Tesla's recent successes. Pricing for the Mach-E starts at $43,895.