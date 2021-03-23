Ford Mach III Concept: The Thing That Should Not Be

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Thankfully, this was never green-lit for production…

Before the SN95 Mustang was revealed to the public, Ford unveiled something many enthusiasts have been trying to forget since: the Mach III concept. Revealed to the public in 1992 at the Detroit auto show, the Blue Oval now tries to claim it provided hints about the design direction for the fourth-gen Ford Mustang. We think it looks more like the Tonka version of the pony car and are abundantly glad it was never translated into a production model.

Watch some SN95 Mustang commercials here.

The Mach III might possibly outdo the Dodge Neon when it comes to bubbly cuteness – that’s a contest you don’t want such a vehicle to be in. It also set a bad precedent for cashing in on the Mach I nostalgia (there was also a mid-engine Mach II concept from the 1960s, but that’s another topic for another time) which we sadly see repeated today with a certain all-electric SUV bearing both the pony badge and Mach name.

While we see some resemblance to the SN95 Mustang with this concept, like the pony badge on the grille, side scoops, and tri-bar taillights (although they sit horizontal, not vertically), pretty much everything else is hideous. For starters, the ground clearance is exaggerated for something “sporty,” leading us to wonder if the idea was to make some sort of an adventure version of the Mustang. It’s almost like the bad ideas which have given us the Mach E have been knocking around inside Ford since the early 90s.

Adding to the bubbly looks of the Mach III concept is the low-cut speedster windshield. However, it’s the front fascia, including the oval headlights, which have us thinking Mazda was highly influential in the design process. We’re getting strong notes of the MX3 here and it’s pretty disgusting.

Ford now jokingly calls the design language of the Mach III “jellybean.” We wish it had just died as a concept, but it’s now obvious it at least influenced the third generation of the Ford Taurus, which even sported rounded, bubbly design elements through the interior.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Should John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for JHML

  • Lucid Motors Shares New Plans For Growth In Battery Business, And Images Of Its Gravity SUV Leak In Europe

    Lucid Motors — focus of one of the most anticipated SPAC mergers of 2021 — is out with some news on its battery plans and images for a new SUV. What Happened: Lucid Motors, which is going public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), has unveiled plans to put its batteries to use in the energy storage market. TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motors sees a second life for its electric vehicle batteries in the energy storage space. Lucid Motors is experimenting with energy storage systems for both commercial and residential customers. Batteries typically retain a charging capacity of 70% after being removed from an electric vehicle. Lucid Motors wants ways to repurpose the batteries going forward. New images also circulated online showing the Lucid Motors Gravity SUV. Electrek shared images that were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The images differ from pictures the company had previously shared, including during its investor presentation. Changes include ore glass to the roof and a longer back. Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is set to deliver its Lucid Air electric vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company is also working to complete its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The new battery plans and leaked images for the Gravity could help boost investor confidence in the long-term plans for Lucid Motors. The Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. Plans are underway to complete Phase II of the company’s Arizona production facility that could make space for Gravity production. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company’s order book was filling up. The CEO said the company plans to ramp up production in the third quarter of 2023 to 85,000 vehicles annually from the Arizona factory. The planned expansion for the facility could bring capacity to 365,000 units annually. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $26.88 on Friday. Shares have traded between $9.60 and $64.86 over the last 52 weeks. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 7 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ford Bronco Warthog front end partially revealed in new spy photos

    A new round of spy photos of Ford's upcoming Bronco performance variant (expected to be named Warthog) hit our inboxes Monday. The rather elaborate camo still clinging to the Bronco's flanks makes it difficult to gauge the true proportions of the truck underneath, but we at least now have a better idea of how far out Ford plans to push the Warthog's fenders.

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly ending remote work for 80,000 municipal employees starting in May

    The New York Times reported employees will be asked to return beginning May 3. Vaccinations and masks will be encouraged, but not required.

  • Freddie Mercury the seal death being investigated by police as they hunt for owner of dog

    The death of a seal named after Freddie Mercury in a dog attack near the River Thames is now being investigated by police as they hunt for the owner of the dog. Freddie the seal was bitten on Sunday afternoon and medics were called to attend to wounds including a broken bone and a bite to his right flipper. However Freddie was euthanised on Monday at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Tilbury. The RSPCA has been made aware of the incident, and police have now said that they plan to speak to the owner of the dog which attacked Freddie. "Police are investigating the death of a seal after it was injured by a dog on the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Officers attended the location at approximately 12:39 hours on Sunday 21 March along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. "They recovered the young pup from the river bank and it was taken to a rescue centre for treatment, but had to be put down later, due to injuries sustained in the incident. "Officers are looking to identify witnesses and to speak to the owner of the dog involved. Enquiries continue. The RSPCA has been informed." Duncan Phillips, a photographer who witnessed the attack, said that the dog was "going hell for leather" as it ran across the beach and attacked the seal.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • Ray Fisher calls for WarnerMedia to make 'Justice League' investigation public: 'The proof is there'

    The actor has accused Warner Bros. executives of racially biased behavior and said the environment on set of "Justice League" was "unprofessional."

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Mysterious shark head washed up along Ohio river was a ‘misunderstanding,’ owner says

    The nearest ocean is hundreds of miles away.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • A magnetic spacecraft that can attract dead satellites has entered orbit - a test in a new effort to clean up space junk

    Millions of bits of junk rocket around Earth faster than bullets, threatening to collide with satellites and the space station.

  • France summons Chinese envoy over 'unacceptable' insults

    France summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to underscore the unacceptable nature of insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and Beijing's decision to sanction some European officials, a French foreign ministry source said. Ambassador to France Lu Shaye had already been summoned by the foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criticising the West's handling of it. The Chinese embassy last week warned against French lawmakers meeting officials during an upcoming visit to self-ruled Taiwan, drawing a rebuff from France.

  • Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

    In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States. Hoang is most inspired by scenes close to home in Vietnam, painstakingly recreating his childhood house, a temple in Hanoi's Old Quarter and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, all in intricate and colourful miniature detail.

  • Feds say they busted Cuban migrant smuggling ring operating out of the Keys

    Federal agents arrested three men Sunday in the Florida Keys as a boat was being lowered by one of them down a ramp at a local marina in an alleged scheme to smuggle migrants out of Cuba.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

    In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said. The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned. Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said. lol pic.twitter.com/2lsi0x1pzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Touché. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefits

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties