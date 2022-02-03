Ford made $10 billion in 2021, including $2 billion in 4th quarter

Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it made $10 billion before interest and taxes in 2021.

That's up about $7.5 billion from 2020 and shows how the automaker's bottom line fared during a year dominated by the global chip shortage and the increasing buzz around Ford's electric vehicle efforts encapsulated by solid demand for the Mustang Mach-E.

The automaker released its full-year and fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, showing it made $2 billion before interest and taxes in the fourth quarter, which is up about $0.3 billion from same period in 2020.

For the year, the Dearborn automaker reported revenues of $136 billion, up $9 billion from the same period in 2020. For the fourth quarter, Ford reported revenues of just under $38 billion, up $1.7 billion from the same period a year ago. Net income was $18 billion for the year and $12 billion for the quarter.

The automaker reported earnings per share of $1.59 for the full year and $0.26 for the quarter.

Ford lost money in China, Europe and South America, but the company made money in North America and other parts of the world. As usual, Ford was most successful in North America, reporting $7.4 billion in earnings before interest and taxes for the year and $1.8 billion for the quarter. Its International Markets Group, which includes Australia, the Middle East, parts of Africa and Thailand, reported $622 million in earnings before interest and taxes for the year and $92 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for 2022, the company forecasts adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, which it said would be an increase of 15% to 25% compared to 2021.

During a media call, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler was asked about the results, which some analysts thought would be better. But he said the results were "right in the middle of our guidance."

Investors, however, appeared unimpressed initially. Ford's stock closed at $19.89, down 3.4%, and after-market trading early Thursday evening showed the stock continuing its slide.

More: GM reports $14.3 billion in 2021 earnings despite COVID-19, chip shortage

More: Ford to spend up to $20B, plans major reorganization in EV push, according to report

More: GM had most vehicles recalled last year; Ford had most recalls. Takata fueled both

Lawler said the first quarter of 2022 would still be affected by both the chip shortage and the omicron variant of coronavirus, but he predicted a better second half of the year.

The company sees other challenges for the year ahead, including inflation affecting "a broad range of costs" and commodity "headwinds" of $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

Lawler said the company is pushing forward with its plans.

"We’re generating real momentum with the Ford+ plan — building leadership in EVs and connected services, and improving customer experiences. Our team is creating a different kind of culture and company, and we’re bullish on what Ford will achieve in 2022," he said in a news release.

Prior to the earnings release, Edward Jones Analyst Jeff Windau noted the positive response to the electric F-150 Lightning pickup but also some competition ahead.

"Overall, Ford continues to make progress in the development of new technology and has had success with the launch of several new vehicles. The company appears to be gaining new customers with the launch of the new electric pickup. While we do acknowledge this early advantage for the company, we note that competitors are also developing competing products, and we expect more consumer options over the coming year," Windau said in a research note.

Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights, described the stakes at play for Ford as it prepares for the rollout of the electric pickup.

“The F-150 Lightning arguably might be Ford’s most important vehicle launch of the decade, and there’s immense pressure on the automaker to execute a flawless rollout. But that might be a tall order given the challenges presented by the supply chain over the last year,” she said.

