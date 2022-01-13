Ford Market Value Tops $100 Billion on Surging Electric Vehicles

Keith Naughton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s market value topped $100 billion as investors bet on the 118-year-old automaker’s prospects in the dawning electric age.

Ford shares rose as much as 3.5% to $25.33, extending a 20-year high, on Thursday in morning trading in New York. The automaker’s new market cap exceeds rival General Motors Co. and electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc. But it still is a far cry from Tesla Inc., which investors have valued at more than $1 trillion.

The milestone comes as Ford is doubling production of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup going on sale this spring. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company also is ratcheting up production of the battery-powered Mustang Mach-E at a factory in Mexico.

The shares have been on a tear since Jim Farley became chief executive officer 15 months ago, after falling to a 10-year low under his predecessor. Farley accelerated Ford’s shift to electric and autonomous vehicles. He has pledged that Ford will manufacture 600,000 EVs a year by 2024 with more to come from battery and assembly plants the company is building in Tennessee and Kentucky.

