The Ford Maverick Hybrid Just Got More Expensive

Ford

The Ford Maverick no longer comes with a standard hybrid powertrain. Ford announced Wednesday that the 2.0-liter EcoBoost will replace it as the base engine, with the hybrid now commanding a $1500 premium, according to Ford Authority.

That's a big loss on paper, though in the real world, you were unlikely to find a base Maverick hybrid without at least $1500 of markup anyway. The move to make the hybrid an extra-cost option should help with the supply issue, as demand for the 40-mpg-plus compact pickup has been stronger than Ford expected. Realistically, it also helps capture some of the added markup that dealers have been applying and putting it in the Blue Oval account.

As Ford confirmed to The Drive, the Maverick's base price of $24,995 with destination charges remains. That'll just be a 2.0-liter turbo model. If you want the 2.5-liter hybrid, you'll have to spend at least $26,495. If you want to order a 2023 Maverick, that's too bad, as the pickup is sold out for this model year. We expect orders for the 2024 Maverick to open shortly. Act fast when they do, because last time they sold out quickly.

You Might Also Like