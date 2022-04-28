Ford Motor Co. slashes 580 jobs as company overhauls talent

Ford Motor Co. reduced its headcount in the U.S. by 580 workers on Wednesday, the Free Press has confirmed.

All of them come from the "engineering function," the company said, without providing specific detail about the jobs.

"We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services and the Ford+ plan," a Ford spokesperson told the Free Press. "We are making adjustments in select U.S. engineering teams, which includes some reassignments as well as a reduction of approximately 350 salaried and 230 agency positions."

The company did not say how many of the jobs are based in metro Detroit.

Ford notified the employers of the 230 agency employees. Ford team leaders notified their 350 salaried workers individually on Wednesday to conclude their service by the end of the week, Ford confirmed.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has said the company needs "totally different talent."

Benefit packages

The Dearborn automaker is providing a package of benefits to the eligible 350 employees, including severance equal to up to nine months of pay based on service, benefits continuation for up to nine months based on service, and career transition services, the company told the Free Press.

"In addition, we look holistically at what components would best meet the needs of employees making a transition whether that be other full-time employment, entrepreneurial pursuits or exploring retirement options," a Ford spokeswoman said.

More: Ford specialist has plan to overhaul culture, stop warranty claim finger-pointing

"Employees are provided a comprehensive career transition and reemployment assistance package through Right Management. This package provides personalized one-on-one career and/or retirement coaching along with resume and profile development, eLearning course library access, resume/profile development, and access to exclusive career fairs and networking events," Ford said.

Story continues

The term used for this situation is called a reduction because they are permanent. People often use the term "layoff," which indicates a temporary situation.

Jim Farley (middle), the CEO of the Ford Motor Company, poses for pictures with Ford employees before the official launch of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Farley announced in March the plan to restructure the company into Ford Blue Oval and Ford Model e teams, in addition to the Ford Pro business side.

'Talent gap'

The company declined to say whether the workers let go came from Blue Oval or Model e.

Ford employees contacted by the Free Press declined to comment.

Farley told industry analysts Wednesday evening during the first quarter earnings call that the company planned to close a "talent gap" and Ford was aggressively working to hire new talent.

Neither he nor other company executives mentioned job reductions to reporters or industry analysts earlier in the day.

More: Ford doubles annual bonuses amid worker fury over controversial formula

More: Lawsuit: Unsealed emails suggest Ford targeted high-performing older workers

More: Ford settles lawsuit alleging automaker targeted high-performing older workers

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard at 313-222-6512 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @phoebesaid. Read more on Ford and sign up for our autos newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: A day after Ford F-150 Lightning launch, company cuts 580 jobs in U.S.