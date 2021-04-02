Ford Murders In The Race For The Big Three Muscle Car King

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

At least in this video! Unless you count the unnoticed participant...

The big three have been killing it lately with their muscle cars and it has really started the argument about who makes the faster car all over again. Dodge, in particular, has reminded us gearheads what made it’s 60s and 70s nameplates so wonderful with the further development of the Charger and Challenger models with even more powerful top-of-the-line models like the Demon and Hellcat.

What does Dodge planned for the future of muscle cars? Find out here.

Its latest model, the Redeye, has caught a lot of attention as of late, though. According to Dodge, it should be capable of a top-speed of over 200-mph, a 0-60-mph sprint in just 3.4-seconds, and a 10.8-second quarter-mile. Unfortunately, what the car should be capable of and the real-world results Redeye drivers have been getting do not align. In fact, one publication stated that the best they could do with its test car is a full second slower than what Dodge claims. You could chalk it up to driver error or traction issues but those claims would imply that nearly all drivers that prefer the Redeye are bad drivers or simply can’t hook. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, on the other hand, may be more capable than what Ford claims, or at very least right on target, as there are many videos out there of GT500s walking away from the Redeye with ease.

One such video was posted to the SinisterLife YouTube channel. In the video, Kyle’s GT500 is clearly faster than a Redeye and can be seen walking away from a green Redeye with ease. However, two of Kyle’s friends fully buy into Dodge’s claims of the Redeye being the fastest muscle car on the road and challenge the GT500 to a race. After the initial inspection of the two Challengers, it is clear that one is a Redeye, one is just a Hellcat, and neither of them are completely stock. Lining up for a race went exactly as expected with one exception, which we will get to later. The Hellcat couldn’t keep up, the GT500 got the jump, and the clearly modified Redeye came out victorious in the end. The aforementioned exception to the expected outcome that no one seemed to notice was that a Jaguar F-Type that clearly wasn’t invited to the party walked away from them all.

