Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

FILE PHOTO: Ford CEO Jim Farley attends the official launch of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck in Dearborn
1
Joseph White
·2 min read

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future.

Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group.

Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

Bringing production of electric vehicle motors, batteries and other components in-house was necessary to preserve jobs and to be competitive, Farley said.

Tesla Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electric vehicle maker, builds much of the hardware for its electric vehicles, including batteries. Tesla's profit margins are now superior to Ford's and many other established automakers.

"We want to be No. 1," Farley told the Rainbow PUSH conference in Detroit.

Ford has begun building an electric vehicle manufacturing complex in Western Tennessee called Blue Oval City. Farley said he "would be thrilled" if workers hired there decide to join a union. But that decision is up to the workers.

Ford and Detroit rivals General Motors Co and Stellantis NV begin contract talks with the United Auto Workers next year. The changes driven by the shift to electrification will be central to those negotiations. The UAW's President, Ray Curry, has said he wants workers at new U.S. EV operations, including joint venture battery plants, to be organized without the process of secret ballot votes.

"Next year's negotiations will be hugely important for all stakeholders," Farley said.

Farley has brought in a number of executives from outside the auto industry to lead electrification and software development efforts. But he said Ford must do a better job of developing managers from within its ranks.

"We can't keep hiring from outside," he said.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX Is in Funding Talks That Would Value It at Over $150 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in talks to raise a funding round that values the rocket-launch and satellite company at more than $150 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutTh

  • Auto Makers Shift to Lower-Cost Batteries for Electric Vehicles

    In the race to build a more affordable electric car, auto makers are turning to a lower-cost battery type that could lead to less-expensive options, but deliver less driving range. Several major car companies plan to deploy lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, known as LFP, a type commonly used in China, the world’s largest market for electric cars. Tesla Ford Motor , Rivian Automotive and other auto makers say LFP could tamp down electric-vehicle costs by sidestepping the use of pricey and scarce minerals like nickel and cobalt.

  • As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core

    The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.

  • Microvast plans to double capacity at new battery plant, ahead of decision on $504M second factory

    The electric vehicle battery maker is located near Amazon's Clarksville distribution hub and around the corner from the site LG Chem is targeting for a cathode materials plant.

  • Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

    Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content. Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated Saturday.

  • 2 Ukrainian mobile operators start working in Kherson

    Two Ukrainian mobile phone operators have started working in the city of Kherson, which has recently been freed from the Russian occupiers. Source: Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine Details: Kyivstar has reported that their first 4G base transceiver station is operating in the centre of Kherson.

  • Most reliable cars and trucks of 2022

    Predicted reliability is an important metric to consider when buying a new car, and these are the most reliable, according to Consumer Reports

  • Michigan coronavirus cases: Tracking the pandemic

    How the coronavirus pandemic has spread across Michigan, including information on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and cases and deaths throughout the state.

  • Musk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize Him

    (Bloomberg) -- What began as the firing of two longtime Twitter Inc. engineers after they criticized their new boss has turned into a purge, as Elon Musk clamps down on internal and external dissent.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Weal

  • Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said they made the decision after reviewing electronic evidence gathered in raids on Giuliani's home and law office in April 2021. Federal prosecutors had examined whether Giuliani should have registered as a foreign agent because of his dealings with Ukrainians who wanted his help pressuring then-President Donald Trump’s administration, while he was looking for their help launching an investigation that might hurt Democratic rival Joe Biden.

  • Tyson Foods CFO has an interesting addition to the company’s earnings call—an apology for his arrest last week

    "I'm committed to making sure this never happens again," John R. Tyson said.

  • Big Tech Layoffs Are Hurting Workers Far Beyond Silicon Valley

    The impact of Silicon Valley's firing spree is already being felt as far away as Kenya and Nepal

  • USPS Is Making These Major Changes to Your Deliveries, Starting Jan. 22

    Hopefully you've been receiving your mail without any problems, but there's no doubt that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been struggling for some time now—and it's impacting customers all across the country. The challenges facing the USPS were only exacerbated by the pandemic, prompting the agency to implement a 10-year plan for achieving financial stability called Delivering for America. This initiative was unveiled in March 2021, and through it, the USPS has been making big changes to get

  • Canada corporate bond market issuance perking up again

    Canadian corporate bond issuance has begun to rebound after a lull of 10 months, with companies plotting expansion plans and central banks apparently close to the peak of their current cycle of interest rate hikes. Companies including Enbridge, Bell, Bank of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Renewables raised a combined C$4 billion ($3.00 billion) by issue of new corporate bonds in the first week of November, capping the busiest week for issuance in six months. Some new bonds drew investors by offering juicy yields upwards of 5%, attractive for high grade fixed income products at a time of high volatility in the equity markets.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Tyson Foods urged to launch external review of finance chief's arrest

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc should hire an external firm to lead a review into Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson's recent arrest, corporate governance experts said on Monday, after the company announced its own board members would oversee the matter. He is also the son of the company's board chairman, John H. Tyson. John R. Tyson's arrest came as Tyson Foods is grappling with rising expenses for labor, transportation and livestock, and working to maintain customer demand for high-priced meat.

  • Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

    Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

  • Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

    Customs officers at New York's Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced. The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren't turning, agency officials said. The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release.

  • Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 billion TSMC stake

    (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. The news sent shares in TSMC soaring, closing up 7.9% in Taiwan on Tuesday, as it boosted investor sentiment for the world's largest contract chipmaker, which saw its shares hit a two-year low last month due to a sharp slowdown in global chip demand. In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of TSMC.

  • Get ready for the great American land rush — a mad scramble for space that's going to transform the entire country

    It could require hundreds of millions of acres to build all the new homes, warehouses, and wind farms the US needs. Can we make it all fit?