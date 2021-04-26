The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got Two New 480 HP GT Performance Variants

The Ford Mustang Mach-E may be battery-powered, but that’s not stopping it from getting its very own GT variants.

The Detroit automaker kicked off the new week by unveiling two high-performance versions of its first EV—the GT and GT Performance Edition. Set to arrive this fall, both of the electric ‘Stangs will offers a gutsy 480 hp and a special track-focused driving mode.

Right now, the most powerful Mach-E you can buy is the all-wheel-drive Extended Range variant. That version—which is powered by two motors, one on each axle—produces a very respectable 346 hp and 428 ft lbs of torque. The GT and GT Performance Edition both feature a slightly bigger front motor that boosts your output by about 134 horses. On the torque front, the GT yields 600 ft lbs of twist, while the GT Performance Edition offers 643 ft lbs. You should be able to feel the difference, too, as the GT can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the GT Performance Edition can do the same in 3.5 seconds.

There’s a trade-off for the added oomph, though. Both variants feature an 88.0-kWh battery pack, but the GT’s driving range is just 250 miles, while the GT Performance Edition can only go 235 miles on a single charge. Neither of those figures should be deal breakers, but they fall well short of the 300- and 305-mile ranges offered by the rear-wheel-drive Extended Range and the California Route 1 edition. Of course, the range figures for both GTs are just estimates, so well have to see how they fare in EPA testing.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT available early fall 2021. (Closed course. Professional driver. Do not attempt.)

Complementing the more powerful two-motor setup on both GTS is a new driving mode called Unbridled Extend. Designed specifically for race tracks and other closed courses, the mode balances power and consistency, allowing you to put up better lap times. Other sporty additions include a MagneRide Damping System that smooths out handling and red Brembo brake calipers.

The GTs don’t look that different from previous Mach-Es except for an illuminated Pony badge. Other subtle tweaks include special badging, 20-inch machined-face aluminum wheels and two new color options—Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue, which was previously only available on the Mach-E First Edition. Inside the EV you’ll find Ford Performance front seats, special stitching (copper for the GT, metallic for the GT Performance Edition), an aluminum instrument panel and a booming Bang & Olufsen sound system.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT available early fall 2021. (Closed course. Professional driver. Do not attempt.)

Prepare to spend more for the more powerful Mach-Es, which are available for pre-order starting Wednesday. While the regular Mach-E starts at $44,995, the GT will start at $61,000 and the GT Performance Edition at $66,000. Considering that those higher sticker prices get the EV closer to the muscle car performance the nameplate is famous for, we’re guess most enthusiasts won’t mind too much.

