Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Does 0–100–0 MPH in 10.6 Seconds. Here's What That Means.

From Car and Driver

Ford claims that the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 goes from zero mph to 100 mph and back to zero mph in 10.6 seconds.

From this number, which is meaningless without context, we've extrapolated that this new 760-hp muscle car could accelerate to 100 mph in 6.7 seconds.

The GT500 will go on sale this fall and starts at $73,995.

The 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 will rocket to 100 mph in an estimated 6.7 seconds. That’s our takeaway from a Ford press release that shouts the 760-hp GT500 delivers supercar acceleration but fails to disclose an acceleration time.

Instead, Ford says the Shelby GT500 runs from zero to 100 mph and back to zero in 10.6 seconds. That zero-to-100-to-zero time essentially condenses two tests of interest into a single figure that’s meaningless without context. Fortunately, Car and Driver’s deep database of test results allows us to parse the number further. Zero-to-100-to-zero figures should ideally be conducted from a single test, rather than adding the results of separate acceleration and braking tests.

But we broke a few rules and composited estimated zero-to-100-to-zero times for the Shelby’s stablemates and a Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE to understand where the GT500 lands. (Unfortunately, we don’t have 100–to-zero stopping data for a Camaro ZL1 or Dodge Challenger Hellcat.)

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE

0–100 mph acceleration: 9.1 sec

100–0 mph braking: 3.8 sec

Estimated 0–100–0 mph: 12.9 sec

Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2

0–100 mph acceleration: 9.5 sec

100–0 mph braking: 3.7 sec

Estimated 0–100–0 mph: 13.2 sec

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

0–100 mph acceleration: 8.7 sec

100–0 mph braking: 3.9 sec

Estimated 0–100–0 mph: 12.6 sec

Notice that the braking times are all clustered around 3.8 seconds. That’s because stopping distances are primarily a factor of vehicle weight and tire grip. With similar stickiness and heft, these vehicles all stop with an average deceleration of almost 1.20 g's. We expect the GT500 to be at the heavy end in this group, and so we’re estimating a 100-to-zero time of 3.9 seconds. Subtract that number from 10.6 seconds and—voila—the Shelby GT500 runs to 100 mph in 6.7 seconds.

It’s no surprise that the Shelby is quick on its feet. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque and the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic can upshift in 0.08 seconds, according to Ford. But zero-to-100-mph in less than seven seconds won’t be enough to call the hottest Mustang supercar quick. The Ferrari 488 Pista and McLaren 720S both do the deed in 5.3 seconds.

You Might Also Like