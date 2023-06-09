Ford Mustang vs Chevy Camaro vs Dodge Hellcat Redeye

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a modern muscle showdown!

In an adrenaline-filled face-off, Mat in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is set to compete against Yianni in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and Racing Driver Sam in a Ford Mustang. The epic contest between these iconic muscle cars aims to ascertain which reigns supreme.

The Camaro ZL1 under Mat's control houses a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. This engine, tuned specifically for this race, churns out a staggering 770hp and 1,000Nm of torque, 120hp more than its usual output. A 10-speed automatic transmission feeds this power to the rear wheels. Despite its power, it carries some weight, coming in at 1,748kg.

Yianni's weapon of choice, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, also relies on a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. In stock condition, this behemoth generates 808hp. The power, managed by an 8-speed automatic transmission, is also rear-driven. Weighing slightly less than the Camaro, the Dodge registers 1,720kg on the scales.

Finally, the Ford Mustang, handled by Racing Driver Sam, has been tuned to boast a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 under its hood, producing 859hp. Like its competitors, power is sent to the rear wheels, but via a 6-speed manual gearbox, a possible disadvantage in this high-octane duel. However, it has the weight advantage, mirroring the Dodge's 3920-lbs.

With the stage set, anticipation builds. Will the Dodge and Chevy outpace the Mustang due to their automatic transmissions? It's time to put the speculation to rest and burn some rubber. Let the race begin!

