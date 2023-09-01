Ford Is Offering Nearly $3,000 To Maverick Buyers Who Never Had Their Orders Filled: Report

Over two years after production started, Ford is reportedly going to compensate Maverick buyers who never had their orders filled or whose trucks never went into production. This applies to some 2022 model year and 2023 model year Mavericks, Cars Direct reports.

While the strong demand the Maverick has experienced isn’t unique to the model, its low price point has stoked demand further. Combine that with Ford’s sometime production struggles and you have some buyers waiting for months.



