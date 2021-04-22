Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (IST:FROTO, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of ?168 per share and the market cap of ?59 billion, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is shown in the chart below.





Because Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 25% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 26.01% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.01, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of ?49.5 billion and earnings of ?11.95 a share. Its operating margin of 9.16% better than 79% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is 25%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 37.8%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's ROIC is 40.30 while its WACC came in at 7.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (IST:FROTO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

