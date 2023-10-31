New Ford Performance Supercharger Kit Brings 800 HP to S650 Mustang

The Ford Mustang has long been one of the more popular vehicles on the SEMA Show floor, a trend that will surely continue now that the all-new S650 is in customer hands. Not one to let the aftermarket have all of the fun, FoMoCo has rolled out the new Ford Performance FP800S Concept. This modified Mustang GT packs a number of unique parts coming to the FPP catalog, including a new 3.0-liter supercharger kit for the 5.0-liter V-8.

The FP800S Concept is based on a 2024 Mustang GT model, with this particular unit featuring a six-speed manual in place of the 10-speed automatic. Of course, a 486-hp V-8 just wouldn’t suffice for the Vegas festivities, so the engineers got to work making more power. That process began with a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger supplied by Whipple. Ford offered a similar 3.0-liter blower for the S550 model, making this a natural addition to the S650 offer sheet.

The new package includes a suite of upgraded components, including high-flow injectors, billet fuel rails with higher flow rates, an integrated intercooler air bypass, and a larger 92-mm throttle body. Ford has also installed a patented dual air pass, dual water pass intercooler setup, as well as a larger heat exchanger and intercooler pump. Dual 120-mm intakes are assisted by a high-flow filet, while a Tomahawk V2 flash tool assists with setting parameters and logging vehicle data. All in, Ford says the blower should help the 5.0-liter models produce more than 800 hp.

Ford Performance

“The Ford Performance supercharger kit means more power and more excitement for Mustang owners,” product manager Michael Goodwin said. “With at least 800 horsepower, this Ford Performance option takes the already-powerful Ford Mustang GT to an extreme level that should satisfy even the most demanding driver.”

This particular blower package is designed to work with every S650 Mustang GT, whether it’s an automatic or manual-equipped car. It won’t work for the Dark Horse, however, as a bespoke package for that model is slated to arrive in the near future. The automaker says the kit for the GT will be available in 2024 and is backed with a CARB compliance sticker. Customers will also receive a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty if an ASE-certified tech installs the hardware.

Ford Performance

The FP800S concept also includes some additional hardware that customers might want to order, including a louder Ford Performance Parts exhaust system with 5-inch tips, unique R1 wheels, and a modular grille setup. This particular build is wearing the Ford Performance Parts street lowering springs, which adjust the stance of the pony car. A set of upgraded half shafts have also been installed to handle that extra supercharged horsepower.



Mustang owners love to modify their cars, and it is always exciting to see what Ford has on offer from its own catalog. While the brand is no stranger to these sorts of supercharger packages, it’s great to see that the blown pony car isn’t an extinct breed quite yet. We’ll have to wait a bit for pricing information to arrive, but this package will surely prove popular regardless of its entry price.



Ford Performance

