A Ford Pinto Is an Unlikely American Time Machine

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

"That was my first car, I swear to God!" A man motioned emphatically toward my 1973 Ford Pinto. "I learned how to drive in one just like this."

The buzzing fluorescent lights of a forgettable Wyoming gas station illuminated the man. He wore bandanna with a bunch of hair tucked underneath. Maybe it was a mullet.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

He walked around the wagon, hands on hips, and paused a second before crossing his arms. His tone changed, growing slower and quieter as he recalled what happened to his car. "I wrapped that goddamned thing around a tree. Backward into the tree, too. Tow truck driver said it should have exploded. Got lucky I guess."



I put the gas pump back on its cradle and turned to maybe-mullet man.

"Yeah man, I guess so. Glad you're not dead!"

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

He cackled in agreement and clambered back into a dusty red truck. It's no use explaining to gas station strangers that, despite their reputation, Pintos didn't all explode. You'd say, "whoa buddy, no way. It's a great car. Besides, the Datsun 510 fared much worse, as did Hondas, or the VW Bug."

Their eyes would glaze over as you slapped the roof like an exuberant car salesman. Besides, mullet man didn't even exist. He's an amalgamation of about 10 people who all told me they crashed a Pinto in the Seventies. Some had mullets. Some didn't. But they all told the same story. Pinto Squire Wagons—just like the one my daughter and I were driving cross-country—were terrible things that made great memories.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

Just the day before, my daughter was buried in Mario Kart. I'd scolded her after those childhood road trip cliches had taken hold, a parade of groans and are we there yet?! For her, the prospect of some future reward was only a fog that clung to the day. And at the moment, a literal fog was obscuring the first evidence of the Rocky Mountains. But just between the 53rd and 54th Wall Drug signs, after a short grade, there's a turnout.

Story continues

"Dad, why are we stopping?"

"Look."

"At what?"

"Just look."

She turned her head to the distance.

"Wow."

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

This was a legitimate wow, the kind fills space and time, followed by weighty silence. I watched her eyes as she took in the hugeness of the world, shorn of trees and buildings, for the first time. The vast Dakota horizon might as well have been infinite. We both experienced something for the first time there. For her, it was the breadth of the earth, and probably some perspective of size and being. For myself, it was the potential, and therefore lost potential, of human wonderment. Her nearly eight-year-old brain went pinwheeling in amazement.

"Pretty big, huh?"

"Yeah."

"Why do you think there's so much nothing?"

"I don't know. Maybe nobody's family is here to visit."

Nobody could argue with that.

"I want you to start thinking about where we are now, and not worry so much about where we're going," I said to her. "Okay?"

"Okay."

She didn't touch her video game for the rest of the trip.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

George Washington looked on stoically from almost 6000 feet above sea level as I downshifted the Pinto's Cruise-O-Matic transmission into 2nd gear. The engine shrieked in protest. I considered throwing a floor mat out the window to lighten the load. Or maybe the bottom of my sneakers had too much give, and the gas pedal wasn't depressed all the way? It led to that feeling where you know what you're doing is fruitless, but you do it anyway. You check. It isn’t the carpet. Or the shoes.

Things got worse as we climbed. Not having a tachometer was a blessing. There was no mirror to reflect my own angry gritting face as I jockey-whipped the Pinto to within an inch of its life. Every hill at this altitude felt like a plane wreck in slow motion.

At around 9000 feet, overlooking a valley below Little Mountain in Wyoming, my phone buzzed. I pulled over to take the call, parking at a turnout just below the summit. Afterward, the car turned over slowly, resisting like an abused animal. It wouldn't start. With an ambient temperature over 90, every part of the Pinto was hot. There was, of course, no temperature gauge to reveal exactly how hot. There was an engine malfunction light, which might light up if things got too hot. But then again it might not.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

The air filter soon ended up in the trunk, to allow as much air as possible to feed the heaving cylinders. Sometimes in old hot-rod movies, guys flipped their air filter lids over for extra horsepower, so maybe ditching the whole thing would help? The Pinto started up again and moved... slowly. Chugging along in first gear, the speedometer bounced between 5 and 10 mph. It was painfully slow, accelerating at a jogger's pace. With no air moving through the cabin, and time spent leaning over the boiling motor, sweat poured down my furrowed face.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

"Fuck this, and fuck this car!" I yelled. My wide-eyed daughter leaned towards the passenger door. The steering wheel bowed as I jerked it back and forth, frustrated. At about 15 mph, whatever compression the engine had started to do its thing. We picked up a bit more speed. The transmission shifted to second around 30 mph, and eventually I was able to reach a top speed of about 35. I gritted my teeth, knowing Utah was a long way out, with nothing left but thin high-altitude air. I cursed myself for not bringing my highly modified '72 Porsche 911 for the trip. Even though it came from the same era, that machine feels like a hypercar compared to the Pinto.

"Dad?"

I didn't reply. I was too frustrated.

"Dad, why are you angry at the car?"

I didn't know how to answer the question. I began to recognize the facts: I was asking the car to do something it couldn't, and wouldn't. It took all of South Dakota and a huge chunk of Wyoming to come to grips with this reality. What was once a stressed-filled plane crash turned into a slow, unstressed, and patient mountain climb. A couple of birds flew by, at the ends of other drivers' arms, but what did they matter?

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

The biggest curse of the road trip, I discovered, is GPS navigation and the estimated time of arrival. It's naturally frustrating to "lose time." The battle with the clock becomes a war on every rest stop or inconvenience. Rather than reveling in the view out the windshield, I realized I was doing exactly what I'd told my daughter not to do. I was focusing on time, struggling not to lose it. I'd given up hours trying to make time in a machine that couldn't. For the Pinto and its passengers, that meant agnostically ascending mountains at 35 mph.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

Thankfully, the Ford came blessed with an AM radio for just such moments. No tape deck, no 8-track, no FM. I swizzled around the dial. Different stations fwipped and fwapped in and out of tune. Minute adjustments of the knob would pull in someone talking about Jesus, then local classified sales. One guy had a brand-new, in-the-box—I repeat, a brand-new in-the-box miter saw. A few more fwips brought fuzzy country music. She liked it all, flashing a thumbs-up every time I asked. The miles pounded by. Sometimes fast, mostly slow. Up mountains, down valleys, into small towns and out again.

I wheeled the Pinto onto Main Street in a small town in northern Utah. On its own, nearly every one-stoplight town in the West is forgettable, but as an idea, they have gravity. Add up enough of them, and the summation is a psyche so powerful that it defines the West. Self-sufficiency is baked into the people, backed up by pride in their humble surroundings. There's a feeling you get passing every "unincorporated" city limit, a fear that you'll be shunned at the gas station or local eatery, maybe shooed out with a straw broom if you ask to use the bathroom. But that never happens. Instead, every jingling door is greeted with cheer. Every bill you settle comes with the feeling that your pennies and dimes really do help keep the lights on. The only person who makes you feel like an outsider here is yourself.



Photo credit: Kris Clewell

Somewhere along the way, the car began to smoke. Thin wisps at first. A small haze mistook for a smudge on the rear-view or glare on the hatch glass. Hours later, at a gas stop, I dragged my finger across the dirty rear glass. It smeared. I grabbed a paper towel from the squeegee box and rubbed it across the glass, to see the color. It was black. This wasn't the first problem the car had thrown at us. A spark plug wire had melted at the edge of the Badlands, temporarily turning the car into a three-cylinder tractor. In the fading light, I imagined the electricity exiting the wire like a ghost.

I walked up to the counter at a small-town parts store. The young lady cashier immediately focused on my daughter, who stepped shyly behind me. I asked if the shop could check our transmission fluid and offer some advice on the issue. The young man who did got a $20 tip for burning his finger on the transmission dipstick tube as he added a quart of ATF. I would add another quart whenever it quit smoking, or about every 150 miles from then out. Something was very wrong. We were still hundreds of miles from Vegas, our new final destination, where I would leave the car until I could figure out what to do with it. With a case of ATF in the trunk, things would just have to sort themselves out.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

We passed historical marker after historical marker, each one a testament to some very important thing that had happened in that very spot. It’s impossible to stop for them all, so you end up stopping for none. A song fuzzed in. "A Horse with No Name," by America. It crooned melancholy about the desert, and how when you're lost out there, it doesn't even matter what your name is. According to the sign, we were on the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway. There was a huge river somewhere off to our right. Unfortunately, we couldn't see it.



I slammed on the brakes and ripped the steering wheel to the right, and started churning down a gravel road. Dust plumed out behind the car. We had just three gallons of water with us, and the sharp rocks lining the road knew it. The path coiled inwards on itself, the switchbacks steep enough that downshifting to first gear was mandatory.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

There was no cell signal in the wasteland. I grabbed a compass out of my glove box and zagged my way west across the desert, toward what the latest scenic byway was named for: the Green River. After 25 miles, I spotted a signpost leaned over next to the first trees I'd seen in over an hour. The road there was two deep ruts separated by scraggly grass. We continued west, flanked by rooted tumbleweeds. The Pinto slid between an arch of trees that opened onto a rocky beach and crystal clear river water. There was no breeze, and only the blood pumping in my ears got in the way of absolute silence.

It was pure solitude, ours to enjoy, and we owned it for that moment. We swam in the chilly water, and my daughter learned how to skip stones. The cost was only time, and risk. Had the Pinto broken down, it would have been arduous, dangerous. But with a compass and water, it just would have ended up a different, longer story.

Photo credit: Kris Clewell

Utah disappeared behind us as we headed towards Vegas. The car was hurting, and our round-trip had long since turned into a destination journey. The wisps of smoke were now an embarrassing James Bond smokescreen. Our gravel excursion had probably blown the brand-new rear shocks. The sun was finally arching down, stretching the Pinto's shadow over the centerline into the oncoming lane. The blue sky bled into a diffuse orange from wildfire smoke. Even though the afternoon was waning, it was hot, and both windows were down to the frame. My daughter had her arm out the window, doing that airplane thing with her hand; locks of her long red hair wafted in and out, catching the light like licks of flame.

I couldn't take my eyes off of the scene.



She asked if I was crying. I wasn't, really, but she knows what someone trying not to cry looks like. She'd done it herself many times, after being scolded for a messy room or a sibling squabble. I wasn't sure what to say. I'm not one to laud praise and affirmation on my kids for no reason. Everything is earned. Too often, undue adulation breeds a lack of understanding, missing the value of personal growth, perseverance, or dealing properly with success and failure.

I blinked, and the water in my eyes blurred my view. The sun in her hair exploded in scattered light as my eyelids pulled tears across my vision. I was past the point of hiding it.

"This is the best moment of my entire life," I told her. "You're beautiful."

Telling her why wasn't important—she'd figure that out someday. She smiled without any weight of the world, told me she loved me, and looked back out the window, trying to fly.



Photo credit: Kris Clewell

You Might Also Like