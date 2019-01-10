Ford plans 'significant' job cuts in Europe, expects Volkswagen ties

Ford said early Thursday it will cut hourly and salaried jobs in Europe as part of a "comprehensive transformation strategy to strengthen its brand and create a sustainably profitable business in Europe."

It did not say how many jobs it would cut, noting that talks with unions are just starting. The automaker has lost nearly a billion dollars in Europe in the last five years, and the long-expected cuts are part of a global "fitness" plan.

“I’m not going to get into specific numbers today,” Steve Armstrong, group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a call with reporters. “You’ll see reductions across the workforce. It’s a European-wide review, not a country-specific process.”

He noted that Ford employs 50,000 people across Europe. Cuts will be a “significant number of positions.” He did not discount “thousands” when asked during the conference call.

“Ford of Europe has never really been sustainably profitable,” he said, noting that the unit will show another loss for 2018. “As we look to the future of the business globally, (CEO) Jim Hackett and (CFO) Bob Shanks have been very clear: We can only afford to allocate capital to places where we can get a return on that invested capital.”

More: Ford just revealed 2020 Explorer ahead of Detroit auto show: What's different?

More: 2019 North American International Auto Show: What you need to know

More: Great moments from the Detroit auto show: Hot cars, stars

The company outlined plans for new all-electric vehicles and hybrids, and said it would leverage relationships, "including a potential alliance with Volkswagen AG, to support commercial vehicle growth."

"We are taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe," Armstrong said in a statement.

"Ford is starting consultations with its union partners and other key stakeholders," the release said. "Ford is accelerating key fitness actions and reducing structural costs. In parallel, the fundamental redesign will include changes to Ford’s vehicle portfolio, expanding offerings and volumes in its most profitable growth vehicle segments, while improving or exiting less profitable vehicle lines and markets."

Jim Farley Ford President, Global Markets and Ford Motor Company President and CEO Jim Hackett speak during an unveiling of the all new 2020 Ford Explorer during a Ford event at Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. More

Industry observers have long called for action by Ford in Europe, while also noting it is more difficult there than in the United States to negotiate job cuts.

“Ford Europe has been in desperate need of restructuring for at least a decade. It lost a billion dollars over the last five years, and after losing considerable market share between 2008 and 2013 it has been unable to gain any of it back since then," Jon Gabrielsen, a market economist who pulls data from SEC filings, said Thursday. "The announcement today may not even be enough to turn it around independently, but may instead be preparing the way for partnerships with Volkswagen that we hope to learn more about next Tuesday.”

Talks with Volkswagen

The latest developments tie into why Ford is having wide-ranging talks with Volkswagen. Executives from each have indicated a collaboration could save the companies billions in research and development costs and aid each in the development of driverless and electric vehicles.

VW and Ford are already working with BMW and Daimler to develop a rapid electric vehicle charging network across Europe. Emissions standards continue to increase worldwide, with the major markets of China and California driving significant growth.

'Reduction of surplus labor'

Ford said its cuts will include job cuts as "reduction of surplus labor across all functions — salaried and hourly. An improvement in management structure, announced in December, already is underway through Ford’s redesign of its global salaried workforce, that will improve the agility of the organization."