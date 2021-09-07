Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

A fuel leak at the Ford Motor Co.'s assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan has resulted in some residents evacuating the town and the automaker shutting down production of the Ford Mustang.

Ford has plugged the leak, which released about 1,400 gallons of gasoline, said Jill Greenberg, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The Dearborn, Michigan automaker has also pledged $1 million to benefit Flat Rock residents affected by the leak, identified by Ford on Wednesday, which sent benzene-containing vapors into the sanitary sewer systems.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Wayne County Chief Executive Officer Warren Evans declared states of emergency for Monroe and Wayne counties, as the vapors were detected at manhole covers and in some homes at flammable levels.

Benzene is a highly flammable, colorless chemical. Ford has been using firefighting foam to suppress the vapors.

Hit and what?: Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Breaking down the big US labor shortage: Crunch could partly ease this fall but much of it could take years to fix

Opened manhole along Olmstead Road in Flat Rock on Sept. 3, 2021.
Opened manhole along Olmstead Road in Flat Rock on Sept. 3, 2021.

Flat Rock officials went door to door in affected areas Sunday to speak to residents and recommend they evacuate. “We don’t believe there is any imminent danger to residents at this time, however, we are acting out of an abundance of caution," said Elizabeth Hertel, state health and human services department director, on Sunday.

Ford: 'Higher priorities right now' than making cars

The Dearborn, Michigan automaker has issued apologies but says that is not enough and will make things right with families whose lives have been disrupted. In addition to halting Mustang production at the plant this week, Ford is helping local residents who voluntarily have evacuated the area, including Ford employees, T.R. Reid, Ford spokesman, told the Detroit Free Press.

"We're not going to prioritize building vehicles this week," he said. "There are higher priorities right now."

Ford has worked with the City of Flat Rock to identify and secure "hundreds" of hotel rooms all around the immediate area, Reid said. "People are displaced from their homes, and they need someplace safe and comfortable to go."

The company is covering hotel costs, meals and personal items with gift cards and has also tried to make arrangements for social and recreational activity for the families, Reid said.

"People are being affected. Lives are being disrupted and we've got an obligation to try and help," he said. "We've got volunteers from different parts of Ford that have been out with other folks, marshaled by the city, knocking on doors, getting information out to people."

The aftermath: Ford plant gas leak

The gas leak also has directly affected Ford employees inside and outside the factory.

"Some of our own people are in the affected areas and so they're away from their homes," Reid said about the impact on schooling, ability to focus on work and other commitments.

While vehicle production is temporarily stopped, a skeleton crew of the estimated 1,900 employees remains on-site to coordinate with local, state and federal officials day-by-day to find answers to questions as well as do ongoing maintenance.

Hourly workers are expected to be back at work Monday. A worker told the Free Press he received a robocall on Labor Day about the schedule change..

Trying to understand what happened

Initially, Ford thought it had a "relatively small leak" in a pipe that carried gasoline used to fuel vehicles built at the plant, and the company shut down the fuel pipe and called experts to remove the gas and notify public officials, said Bob Holycross, vice president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering for Ford, in a statement on Sept. 3.

Now Ford is working not only to fix the current problem but to figure out what happened to the fuel line so a similar crisis doesn't occur in other factory locations.

"We're still trying to understand why" the leak happened, Reid said late Monday.

The whole process in recent days involves sharing what's learned with Ford factories worldwide as a precaution. "This isn't being treated as an anomaly. We hope it is. But you have to take what you learn and apply it everyplace," Reid said.

Michael Magda, Western Wayne County hazmat team leader, left, and hazmat technicians Michael Obermiller, Jason Jankowski check out a sanitary sewer across from the Ford Assembly Plant on Gibraltar Road in Flat Rock to isolate the source of the leak on Sept. 3, 2021.
Michael Magda, Western Wayne County hazmat team leader, left, and hazmat technicians Michael Obermiller, Jason Jankowski check out a sanitary sewer across from the Ford Assembly Plant on Gibraltar Road in Flat Rock to isolate the source of the leak on Sept. 3, 2021.

Ford could safely run the factory now "but that's not the priority," he said. "We are working hard but appropriately. I'm not implying the company should be getting credit. We're doing what we think is right."

When it comes to actions at the factory, everything is prescribed by environmental and health regulations. Every agency is following protocol carefully, Reid said.

"We've got daily meetings and guidance and support. ... Our people are trying to anticipate needs and an awful lot of folks are working on things where they don't have expertise but they're figuring it out as they go. We've got marketing people working on hotels and meal cards. There's a lot of people pitching in. We're doing that because we're the source of the problem," he said.

Contributing: Emma Stein and Mike Snider

Follow Phoebe Wall Howard on Twitter @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford Mustang production stops after 1,400-gallon gas spill in Michigan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More than 1,000 homes affected by gas leak in Flat Rock

    More than 1,000 homes affected by gas leak in Flat Rock

  • Flat Rock assembly plant to idle amid gas leak

    Flat Rock assembly plant to idle amid gas leak

  • Ford to ship some replacement Bronco hard tops, complete cars this week

    Ford will begin shipping some 2021 Bronco molded-in-color hard tops to dealers this week, along with some completed vehicles, the company said Tuesday. The Detroit Free Press reports that Ford will ship replacement tops for models previously sold with the earlier, defective design along with some completed Broncos. The pace of both replacement top and completed vehicle deliveries should increase as the weeks go on.

  • Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

    A judge struck down ballot language Tuesday that aimed to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading, unworkable, and lacked details necessary for voters to make informed choices. “The court finds that the current ballot language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson wrote. The proposed amendment to the city charter, approved by the City Council last month, would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new but mostly undefined Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers.

  • Major U.S. insurers jump on distribution platforms to gain customers, sales

    Major U.S. insurers are joining new digital exchanges to sell not only their own policies but also those of rivals, a fresh twist in an industry known for fierce competition. The powerful new platforms, including Semsee, bolttech, Bold Penguin and Uncharted, pull data from many carriers, allowing agents to see multiple quotes for policies, much the way travel agents see competing air fares. Chubb Ltd, Travelers Companies Inc and Liberty Mutual have signed on recently as have agencies that also sell policies, executives said.

  • Best Amazon men’s grooming deals of the week: OneBlade Pro, $37 electric toothbrush, more

    Did you know that Amazon has a massive section on its site full of men’s grooming deals? If not, we’re here to make sure that this crucial page is on your radar. Everyone is aware that Amazon is the place to go for so many different types of products. Sure, you regularly turn to Amazon … The post Best Amazon men’s grooming deals of the week: OneBlade Pro, $37 electric toothbrush, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Wirehouse Exit: $850 Million Team Quits UBS to Launch RIA

    It was the right move for clients, but it still wasn’t easy to bid farewell to the firm, says Barry Mitchell, an advisor of 33 years.

  • Jimmy Lake, Washington on high-alert for Michigan football playmakers

    #Michigan’s playmakers vs. Washington’s defense. It’ll be a huge battle! #GoBlue

  • Ravens RB Gus Edwards shares thoughts on fellow RB Ty’Son Williams

    Ravens RB Gus Edwards talked about his teammate in RB Ty'Son Williams

  • Intel CEO Reveals Full Self-Driving Car, Chip Production Plans, At German Auto Show

    Intel’s Mobileye unveiled the next phase of their self-driving car platform and plans to bring more robotaxis to the road at the 2021 International Motor Show in Germany.

  • Avoiding the Pitfalls of Crypto Investing with ZenGo

    Investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) can be a rewarding experience. You’re participating in a cutting-edge financial revolution, and you can make serious returns in the process. However, as many investors have already found out, the market is full of pitfalls that can quickly sour the experience. Investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) can be a rewarding experience. You’re participating in a cutting-edge financial revolution, and you can

  • Meet the U.S. Tourists Who Only Travel by Train

    For these frequent travelers, a rail journey tops any other mode of transport.

  • Goldman’s Petershill to List $5 Billion Vehicle in London

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit, which specializes in buying stakes in alternative asset managers, plans to list a new investment vehicle in London that could be valued at more than $5 billion.Petershill will place minority stakes in 19 private equity, hedge funds, and other alternative managers into a structure that will then list in an initial public offering, according to a document filed with the London Stock Exchange on Monday. The new Petershill vehicle will issue

  • Volatile Trading Week Expected Ahead Of Friday Inflation Report

    The trading week is off to a sort of “delayed dog days of summer” start. Investors might want to be cautious, with a relatively quiet earnings week and a Friday inflation report as the sole “big number” on the calendar. A lack of an obvious catalyst could make for a volatile week, and despite a flat start to U.S. markets, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) starts the day a good bit higher. Overseas markets are mixed, except Asia where China reported higher than expected exports in August. Back To W

  • Nvidia Stock Dips on Report of EU Opposition to Arm Deal

    Nvidia is facing fresh opposition from the European Union over its planned $40 billion acquisition of British chipmaker Arm, a report says.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Hyundai's 'Hydrogen Vision 2040' includes trailer drones and a fuel cell supercar

    Despite its problems including inefficiency and pollution, Hyundai is betting big on hydrogen.

  • Biden to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California in final days before recall election

    Gavin Newsom is favored in polls but incumbents can face an enthusiasm gap. The leading GOP contender is radio talk show host Larry Elder.

  • What's Going On With Alibaba, Baidu, DiDi Global Shares Today?

    Shares of several China-based stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) are trading higher Tuesday after data showed that China's exports jumped 25.6% year over year in August, beating expectations of 17.1%. The data showed increasing overseas demand for cars, electronics and consumer goods. Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company that operates China's most-visited online marketplaces. Baidu operates the largest in

  • 'Huge' black bear causes excitement in Greenville County neighborhoods

    'Huge' black bear causes excitement in Greenville County neighborhoods