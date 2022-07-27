Ford Q2 earnings easily beat estimates; stock jumps after hours

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Ford (F) reported second quarter financial results after the bell on Wednesday easily topping estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and reaffirming its full-year profit guidance.

For the quarter, Ford reported the following numbers compared to Wall Street's expectations, per Bloomberg consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $40.2 billion vs $34.78 billion

  • Adjusted EPS: $0.68 vs $0.45

Ford also reiterated its full-year adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) guidance of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, up 15% to 25% from 2021.

Ford shares were up 5% in after hours trading following the report's release.

“We’re moving with purpose and speed into the most promising period for growth in Ford’s history – to innovate and deliver great products and connected services, raise quality and lower costs,” said CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “We’re giving customers great experiences and value, improving our profitability and making Ford the next-generation transportation leader.”

Ford also reported $2.9 billion in operating cash flow and $3.6 billion in adjusted free cash flow, leading the board of directors today to issue a dividend of $0.15 a share for all outstanding stock.

In addition, Ford said starting next year it will operate and report financial results around its 3 core business units:

  • Ford Blue - the traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) business

  • Ford Model e - the EV business along with software and connected services

  • Ford Pro – the commercial and government vehicles business unit.

DEARBORN, MI - APRIL 26: Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks sit on the production line at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on April 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan. The F-150 Lightning is positioned to be the first full-size all-electric pickup truck to go on sale in the mainstream U.S. market. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DEARBORN, MI - APRIL 26: Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks sit on the production line at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on April 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan. The F-150 Lightning is positioned to be the first full-size all-electric pickup truck to go on sale in the mainstream U.S. market. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

It was not all good news for Ford however, as the automaker reported higher cost projections due to inflation. "Other inflationary pressures continuing to affect a broad range of costs – now expected to total about $3 billion for the year, up roughly $1 billion from what the company envisioned a quarter ago," Ford said in its earnings statement

Ford's Q2 revenue was little changed versus Q1, where it reported $34.5 billion in sales, but it jumped significantly when compared to a year ago when it reported only $24.13 billion, due to disruptions stemming from the global semiconductor shortage.

Ford previously said it sold 483,688 vehicles in the Q2, a slight increase versus a year ago. Ford noted that June was a strong month, with sales rebounding 31.5% for the month. Ford was an outlier in Q2 as most automakers reported sales decreases for the quarter. In addition, Ford said it sold 2,296 F-150 Lightning electric pickups since it went on sale in late May, with total EV sales in June hitting 4,353, a 76.6% rise versus a year ago. Ford's electric portfolio includes the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit van, and the F-150 Lightning.

Last week Ford reiterated that it was on track to build 600,000 EVs annually by 2023, as it detailed new partnerships with CATL and LG Energy for raw materials and battery production. Ford said it aims to increase its annual EV production capacity to 2 million vehicles by 2026, and that it has sourced 70% of the materials needed to reach that goal.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock tops earnings expectations, revenue exceeds $40 billion

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's earnings beat with the stock rising in after-hours trading.

  • Top three NFL draft-eligible outside linebackers in the Big Ten for 2022

    Top three NFL draft-eligible outside linebackers in the Big Ten for 2022 #B1G

  • Ford Earnings Set To More Than Triple But Outlook Key As Fed Hikes Rates Again

    Ford earnings follow a huge Fed rate hike Wednesday and key EV battery news. Ford stock rose further off a key support level.

  • Qualcomm revenue forecast disappoints on cooling smartphone demand

    "The weakness we see in consumer has been offset by the diversification strategy of the company and the focus on premium and high-tier handsets," said Qualcomm Chief Executive Christiano Amon. Qualcomm is looking to diversify to sectors such as automotives, but its handset chip business still makes up more than half of total sales.

  • Meta earnings fall short of estimates, stock moves lower

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Best Buy Stock Drops After Retailer Lowers Guidance

    Best Buy stock was dropping in after-hours trading after the electronics retailer offered downbeat financial guidance. Best Buy said second-quarter same-store sales would drop 13% during the second quarter, while its non-GAAP operating income rate would be around 3.7%. For the full year, the company said it expects fiscal 2023 same-store sales to drop 11%, while the non-GAAP operating income range of about 4%, down from previous guidance for a same-store sales decline of 3% to 6% and a non-GAAP operating income rate of 5.2% to 5.4%.

  • Deutsche Bank extends profit streak in Q2 but warns on economy

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 51% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as investment banking revenues rose, though the lender was less optimistic about the division's prospects for the full year and warned about the economic outlook. Germany's largest lender also dropped its cost target for the full year and was more cautious about chances of achieving a key profit target due to inflation and a looming energy crisis. The results come amid a week of earnings reports by major lenders across Europe, where investors are watching for signs that a weaker economy, higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine are weighing on their operations and outlooks.

  • Janet Jackson meets Anna-Nicole Smith's teenage daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, after concert

    The 15-year-old daughter of the late&nbsp;Anna Nicole Smith attended her second Janet Jackson concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, with her dad, Larry Birkhead, where the pair got to go behind stage after the show to snap some photos and hang out with the singer herself.

  • Fmr Home Depot CEO disputes book's characterization of business legend Jack Welch

    Bob Nardelli, Ex-CEO of Chrysler and The Home Depot, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss his former boss and mentor, Jack Welch.

  • Ford stock rallies 5% after auto maker’s Q2 sales rise

    Ford Motor Co. late Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that blew past Wall Street expectations and sent the stock soaring more than 5% in after-hours trading.

  • Ford Rolls In Smoothly Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily bar chart of F, below, we can see that prices have improved and F is trading above $12 and above the bottoming 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been basing the past three months. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is now crossing above the zero line for an outright buy signal.

  • Bond ETFs used to 'protect against the downsides' of rising interest rates: Expert

    VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent rotation into bond ETFs out of fixed income mutual funds, and how tech earnings might impact ETFs.

  • Facebook revenue declines for first time, and Meta’s downfall is expected to get worse

    The second quarter was as bad as Meta Platforms Inc. executives feared, and the third quarter is expected to be worse.

  • Best Buy forecasts bigger sales drop as inflation dents demand

    Shares in the electronics retailer fell 5% in extended trading. The warning comes close on the heels of a similar announcement from retail bellwether Walmart Inc, which on Monday slashed its profit forecast, saying soaring gas and food prices dented demand for discretionary items. "As we contemplate the back half of the year, based on the ongoing uncertainty as it relates to macro-economic conditions and consumer electronics demand, it is difficult to assess the duration of the softer sales environment and the impact on our business," Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said.

  • Westlake (WLK) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Westlake (WLK) is likely to have witnessed strong demand and pricing for PVC resin in Q2 on the back of continued strength in the residential construction market.

  • Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday and the Nasdaq posted its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors. In addition, upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc provided further encouragement about about the earnings season. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 8.

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor