Ford raises F-150 Lightning prices across the board

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

Ford is raising the price of the F-150 Lightning, with increases ranging from $6,000 to $8,500, depending on the model and trim level. The entry-level "Pro" badged F-150 Lightning will now retail for $46,974, while the top-tier "Platinum Extended Range" version comes in at nearly $100,000.

Ford cites rising costs for materials, as well as "other factors" as the reasons behind the bump, and noted that the increase will only be valid for new orders and will not impact those who have already placed an order for one of the electric pickups and are waiting on delivery of their vehicle. If you had a reservation and were offered an order but declined to make a purchase because the specific trim you were looking for was out of stock, Ford says you'll get "a private offer for use in upcoming waves."

Orders have been on hold due to availability and high demand, but Ford says it's announcing the price hike now in anticipation of reopening the ordering process so that those who have registered their interest with the system will be able to "make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning" — aka decide whether they're cool forking over more cash.

Ford says that they've sold "over 4,400" of the all-electric trucks to date, since they began selling them officially in April this year.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning adds range and hefty price increases

    2023 Ford F-150 Lightning gets multiple mid-year updates including more range from the base battery, trailer hitch assist, new colors and new pricing.

  • Ford raises prices of electric F-150 pickup amid high commodity costs

    The automaker said prices for its 2023 F-150 lightning will be increased in the range of $6,000 and $8,500 depending on the variant, with the cheapest Pro model now priced at about $47,000. Customers who have ordered the truck and awaiting delivery will not be impacted by the price hike, Ford added. Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said last month it was expecting commodity costs to rise by $4 billion this year and that it would offset them by raising prices.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • Microsoft makes further cuts focused on consumer R&D group

    After pulling open roles across its Office and Windows divisions and letting go of a portion of its 180,000-person workforce in July, Microsoft made additional cuts this week. This layoff round was concentrated in its Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, one of the groups responsible for customer-focused project R&D at the company. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn't deny that the layoffs had occurred.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Booming China EV Giant Takes Aim At Tesla

    Tesla stock has rebounded on earnings. China's BYD is expanding overseas as it begins sales of the Seal, a Model 3 rival.

  • Declining semiconductor stocks drag markets lower

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stocks are moving markets in the final hours of trading.&nbsp;

  • How top-selling electric vehicles will be affected by new tax credit

    While the proposed expansion of EV tax credits sounds like good news for the automakers, several requirements have now been introduced that have the automakers claiming 70% of EVs and PHEVs (plug-in hybrid EV) will not qualify for the credit, and it could get worse from there.

  • Texas made: Here are the 5 highest-, lowest-rated movies filmed in Lone Star State

    According to the Texas Film Commission, more than 1,100 movies have been filmed in the state.

  • Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Babcock & Wilcox (BW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 3.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ford’s New F-150 Lightning Truck to Get Price Hike

    The car company’s new all-electric truck is getting a price increase fewer than four months after it started shipping to dealerships for the first time.

  • Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

    A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co . Boosted by investor hunger to create the next Tesla Inc, a clutch of commercial EV makers on both sides of the Atlantic have gone public via reverse mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), raising hundreds of millions of dollars as they sought to emulate Elon Musk's success.

  • Which EVs Will Qualify for the New Electric Vehicle Tax Credit? It’s Complicated.

    The Inflation Reduction Act changes which new EVs get a tax break, but it’s clear that used-car buyers will get a benefitBy Keith BarrySome new and used electric cars may be getting more affordab...

  • Alex Jones’ wife angry at nude photo release to Roger Stone

    Personal picture was part of data cache accidentally leaked to lawyer for Sandy Hook family

  • The 4 most important things to consider before buying your first electric car, according to experts

    Electric cars are taking the world by storm, but is now the right time to buy one? Car-buying experts explain how to make the decision.

  • Porsche and Piech families seek driving seat at Volkswagen - sources

    Volkswagen's controlling shareholder families aim to keep Europe's top carmaker on a shorter leash and want greater say over strategic matters in what marks a power play ahead of the planned listing of Porsche, people familiar with the matter say. The Porsche and Piech families, who control holding firm Porsche SE - which owns most of Volkswagen's voting rights - are hoping to return the group to calmer waters after a turbulent period under outgoing CEO Herbert Diess, they added. "They want to keep a closer eye on the implementation of the strategic guidelines," a person with knowledge of the families' thinking told Reuters.

  • Watch Jay Leno Bask in the Glory of Cadillac's V-16

    The 1930 V-16 452A was Cadillac at its peak.

  • This Company Just Increased EV Sales by 176% in July

    Buckle up -- this automaker's stock is putting the pedal to the metal on the back of surging EV sales.

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors to buy Ford car plant in India

    The American motor industry giant announced last year that it would close its Indian car factories.