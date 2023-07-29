Ford is recalling 870,000 F-150 trucks after customers reported their brakes activated while driving

Ford is recalling thousands of F-150 trucks over a potentially dangerous parking brake malfunction.

At least 19 drivers said the parking brake activated while they were driving, the company said.

The company recalled 870,000 of its 2021 to 2023 model F-150 pickups.

Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of its iconic F-150 trucks after customers reported malfunctions with the brakes.

Some said the parking brake activated while they were driving their trucks, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The company is recalling over 870,000 of its 2021 to 2023 model F-150 pickups with single exhaust systems, according to a Safety Recall Report from Ford publicized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford's F-series trucks have been the top-selling vehicles in the US for decades.

The company said the recalled trucks have an issue with the "rear axle wiring harness bundle" rubbing against the rear axle housing, wearing on the circuit insulation, and possibly exposing wiring.

"Damaged electric parking brake wiring may lead to inadvertent parking brake application while driving, potentially resulting in loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash," the Recall Report said.

In North America, Ford cited 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing so far.

"Of these reports, 299 indicated that the electric parking brake had unintended activation, of which nineteen (19) allege electric parking brake application while driving," the Recall Report said.

The company said it had not received any reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the defect. Affected F-150 owners are instructed to take their vehicles to a dealer for inspection.

"If the abrasion tape does not exhibit wear-through, the dealer will install a protective tie strap and tape wrap. There will be no charge for this service," the Recall Report said.

