Ford recalls 113,000 F-150 vehicles for increased crash risk: See which trucks are affected

Over 100,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled by the company after an issue with the rear axle on some trucks that may cause an increased risk of crash.

Ford is recalling certain 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design. The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, according to the notice, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, damaged axle hub splines can result in the vehicle to roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power, both of which can increase the risk of crash.

In total, 112,965 vehicles are affected by the recall.

The Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane in Louisville produces the Ford Super Duty model trucks, the F-250 to F-450 alongside the Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator. The F-150 truck is produced at Dearborn Truck in Michigan and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.

Learn more about the Ford recall

Owner notification letters about the recall are expected to be mailed Jan. 29, and owners will be told to take their vehicle to a dealer for an interim repair if they experience symptoms related to rear axle breakage, including a clicking or rattling noise.

You can contact Ford's customer service at 1-866-436-7332, and Ford's number for this recall is 23S65.

You can also contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ford F-150 recall: 113,000 vehicles recalled for rear axle issue