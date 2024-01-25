Ford recalls almost 1.9M Explorers. Is your SUV included?

Ford Motor Company is recalling 1.8 million Explorer SUVs in the United States because of a trim piece that can come off and become a road hazard.

According to the recall notice, filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 1.9 million Explorers built between 2011-2019 are impacted by the recall.

According to the Ford website, the A-pillar exterior trim, found on either side of the front windshield, may be loose, missing, or become detached from the vehicle. This could create a road hazard for others, increasing the risk of a crash.

What happens if my Ford Explorer has been recalled?

Dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim if needed, at no cost.

"We expect only 5% of the vehicle population to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealership for an inspection when parts are available," Maria Buczkowski, a Ford spokesperson, told USA TODAY Wednesday via email. "At that point, customers will have free access to mobile repair and pick-up-and-delivery services at participating dealerships."

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed March 13, 2024, federal safety regulators said.

What is the Ford Explorer recall number?

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for the recall is 24S02.

They can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Where are Ford dealerships in Delaware?

Hertrich Ford of Milford, 1427 Bay Road, Milford, (302) 424-8491,

Winner Ford, 591 South Dupont Highway, Dover, (302) 406-2097

Willis Ford, Inc., 15 North Dupont Blvd, Smyrna, (302) 406-2082

Boulevard Auto Sales, Inc., 40 Bridgeville Road, Georgetown, (302) 315-2329

Frederick Ford, Inc., Route 13 South Seaford, (302) 330-5369

Carman Ford, 193 S Dupont Highway New Castle, (302) 334-8559

Bayshore Ford Truck Sales Inc, 4003 North DuPont Highway New Castle, (302) 498-9060

Porter Ford, 600 Ogletown Road Newark, (302) 307-2131

Robitussin recall: Is Robitussin in your medicine cabinet? Make sure it's not one of these recalled products.

Phillies tickets on sale: Get your tickets here! Phillies single game tickets go on sale to public Thursday morning

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Ford recalls almost 1.9M Explorers. See if your vehicle is included