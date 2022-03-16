Ford F-150 Pickup Trucks Recalled for Faulty Windshield Wipers

Keith Barry
·2 min read

If the wipers stop working in bad weather, drivers may not be able to see the road

By Keith Barry

Ford is recalling over 157,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 model year because their windshield wipers may stop working. If this happens during rain or snow and drivers can’t see where they are going, it could lead to a crash.

The problem is due to a faulty batch of windshield wiper motors. Ford told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is aware of at least 758 warranty claims for wiper motor failures, but no related crashes or injuries.

Ford dealerships will replace the faulty motors, free of charge.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: Ford F-150 pickup trucks manufactured between Jan. 8, 2020 and March 22, 2021

The problem: The windshield wiper motors in these trucks may fail prematurely because of multiple manufacturing defects.

The fix: Ford dealerships will replace the faulty wiper motors with replacement parts that were built after the motor supplier’s manufacturing issues were resolved.

How to contact the manufacturer: Ford will contact owners of affected trucks by mail starting April 18, 2022. Owners may also contact Ford at 866-436-7332.

NHTSA campaign number: 22V142. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S12.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.



