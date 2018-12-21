Ford Recalls Full-Sized Pickup Trucks Due to Engine Fire Risk

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Ford is recalling 410,289 full-sized pickup trucks due to a risk of fire from an engine block heater. Water and contaminants may get into the block heater cable's connector and cause corrosion, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall involves 2015-2019 Ford F-150 and 2017-2019 Ford Super Duty trucks. Ford said it's aware of three fires related to this problem but not aware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall is expected to begin Jan. 7, 2019.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 2015-2019 Ford F-150 and 2017-2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, and F-550 Super Duty pickup trucks equipped with an engine block heater.

The problem: The connector cable from the engine block heater can become corroded and cause an electrical short that could lead to a melted wire and fire.

The fix: Dealerships will inspect and seal the block heater cable or replace it if needed, free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.

NHTSA campaign number: 18V894000. Ford's number for this recall is 18S45.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and this recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often (and for many older vehicles) we recommend checking back regularly.

