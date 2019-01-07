Ford recalls nearly 1 million vehicles for risk of shrapnel from exploding Takata airbags

Ford Motor Co. has issued a recall of nearly 1 million vehicles in North America with a risk of flying shrapnel caused by exploding Takata airbag inflators.

The latest action involves more than 953,000 Ford vehicles worldwide — including 782,384 in the U.S. and its territories and 149,652 in Canada.

Seven Ford and Lincoln vehicles are named in the recall:

Ford Edge, 2010

Lincoln MKX, 2010

Ford Ranger, 2010 and 2011

Ford Fusion, 2010 to 2012

Lincoln MKZ, 2010 to 2012

Mercury Milan, 2010 and 2011

Ford Mustang, 2010 to 2014

Ford urged consumers to get their vehicles to dealers as soon as possible for replacement. They will replace the passenger frontal airbag inflator or module at no cost.

Ford said it has no reports of injuries involving these vehicles. But at least 23 people worldwide have been killed in incidents involving Takata airbags, which led to one of the largest recalls in history involving multiple carmakers.

The Takata airbags, which are intended to prevent or reduce injury upon impact, use the chemical ammonium nitrate to create an explosion that causes inflation. But heat and humidity damage the integrity of the system and cause it to deteriorate and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister designed to contain the explosion.

Unrelated to Takata bags, Ford also issued a safety recall on certain 2019 Ford Ecosport vehicles because the front seats haven't been welded properly and may come loose.

"A seat back with an inadequate weld may have reduced strength ... potentially increasing the risk of injury in a crash," Ford said in its release.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.

The recall impacts about 87 EcoSport vehicles in North America including 63 in the U.S. and its territories and 13 in Canada. Ford dealers will replace front seats on affected vehicles with new seats.

