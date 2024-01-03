Ford recalls thousands of F-150s due to a rear axle hub bolt that could break

Ford is recalling 112,965 2021-2023 F-150 trucks due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break. Pictured are 2023 models. Photo courtesy of Ford media

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday Ford is recalling 112,965 F-150 trucks built between 2021 and 2023 due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break.

The NHTSA notice said that problem could in turn damage the axle hub splines.

"Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power," the NHTSA said in a statement. "Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash."

According to the NHTSA, "The remedy is currently under development."

The recalled F-150s are equipped with the Trailor Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.

The NHTSA said Tuesday that owners of 2021-2023 Ford F-150 trucks will get a recall letter expected to be mailed Jan. 29. A rear axle hub bolt on models with the Trailor Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle could fail. Photo courtesy of Ford media

Owners will be instructed to take the affected vehicles to dealers for repair if they experience symptoms of the issue, which include clicking or rattling noises.

Letters to owners explaining the recall are expected to be mailed Jan. 29.

Owners of the recalled trucks can also call the NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Ford advises applying the electronic parking brake whenever they leave their vehicles until the final service remedy is decided.

"If a customer experiences the issue, they should visit a dealership for replacement of both axle shaft assemblies," a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business.