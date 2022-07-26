Ford Will Reportedly Reveal the Next-Generation Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show

Photo credit: ILLUSTRATION BY BEN SUMMERELLE-YOUDE/FOX SYNDICATION

Ford will reveal the next-generation Mustang in September at the Detroit Auto Show, Automotive News reports.

Above, a rendering of what we think the S650 Mustang could look like.

The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, says the new Mustang, which carries the internal designation S650, will begin production in the first half of 2023. Automotive News' source also says the new car is expected to carry over the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 and turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder powertrains from the current-gen Mustang. Whether the six-speed manual transmission option will make its way to the new car has yet to be determined.

A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on the information when reached by Automotive News, saying only that the car is "on its way."

We expect the new Mustang to carry on with its retro roots, with a dose of modernity to bring it up to snuff with competitors like the Supra and Nissan Z. We also expect a revised interior and possibly a hybrid model. Head on over to our dedicated roundup article to find out everything we know about the S650 so far.

The Detroit Motor Show will be held from September 14 to 25. We'll seemingly find out everything we need to know then.

