Ford is revealing an all-new compact pickup next week called the Maverick

Ford will reveal the Maverick pickup truck on Tuesday.

It's an all-new compact pickup that will slot below the Ranger.

Ford hasn't said anything about pricing, but it's rumored to cost around $20,000.

Just last month, Ford revealed its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning. Now another truck reveal is just around the corner.

The Blue Oval announced Thursday that it will take the wraps off of an all-new compact pickup next Tuesday. Called the Maverick, the truck is expected to slot below Ford's midsized Ranger and undercut that model's $25,000 sticker price.

The Maverick debuts on Tuesday across Ford's social channels and on Hulu. Ford has enlisted actress Gabrielle Union to help with the reveal.

Ford is already a pickup powerhouse, selling nearly 1 million F-Series trucks each year. It also moved 100,000 midsized Ranger pickups in 2020. But the Maverick could provide a unique, compact alternative to the ever-growing trucks that dominate the US market.

The only truly small pickup in the US is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which goes on sale this summer. But that model won't carry the weight of the Ford name. We'll have to wait until Tuesday to learn more about the Maverick's specs, pricing, and where it fits into the market.

Until then, you can watch a couple of teaser videos below:

